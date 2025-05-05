  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex 7 Seasons Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Dubai International City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex 7 Seasons Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Dubai International City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$237,910
14/04/2025
$236,441
13/04/2025
$236,579
12/04/2025
$237,463
11/04/2025
$242,829
10/04/2025
$243,818
09/04/2025
$245,045
08/04/2025
$244,892
06/04/2025
$245,036
05/04/2025
$242,803
04/04/2025
$246,049
03/04/2025
$248,778
02/04/2025
$248,253
01/04/2025
$247,693
30/03/2025
$246,930
29/03/2025
$248,777
28/03/2025
$249,685
27/03/2025
$248,811
26/03/2025
$248,655
25/03/2025
$247,805
24/03/2025
$246,966
;
3
Media Media
ID: 25367
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2441554
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

7 Seasons is a modern residential complex, located in Dubai International City Phase 2, one of the most dynamically developing areas of the city. This unique project offers 85 spacious residences, among which studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms area available. Due to stylish architecture, modern design and carefully thought-out infrastructure, the project will become the ideal place for comfortable life and value-enhancing investments.

Residents of the complex will be able to spent time in the swimming pool, keep fit in the modern fitness center, as well as make barbecue parties in the specially equipped areas. There are kids' playgrounds, where children can play and develop safely. Around-the-clock security and convenient parking ensure comfort and safety for each resident.

Amenities:

  • swimming pool
  • gym
  • around-the-clock security
  • central air conditioning
  • banquet hall

Payment plan: 40/60, 50/50, 60/40.

Features of the flats

Kitchen appliances included

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is surrounded by everything necessary for comfortable living: shopping malls, schools, communal parks and golf courses, which make it the ideal place for both families, and young professionals. One of the main advantages of the project is also its convenient transport accessibility. Launch of a new Dubai Metro Blue Line is planned in the near future. It will connect International City 2 and 3 to Dubai Silicon Oasis and Academic City.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex 7 Seasons Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Dubai International City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$237,910
