  4. Residential complex New high-rise Rixos Residence with swimming pools, a wellness center and a conference room 2 minutes away from Burj Khalifa, Deira, Dubai

Residential complex New high-rise Rixos Residence with swimming pools, a wellness center and a conference room 2 minutes away from Burj Khalifa, Deira, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$8,23M
20
ID: 19856
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2374378
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Choose from a wide range of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom residences, as well as luxurious 4 and 5 bedroom duplex style penthouses. These residences feature carefully chosen patterns and textures that enhance living spaces by allowing natural light to flood the interiors and create a fresh atmosphere. In total, the project is equipped with 260 residences, which are perfect for professionals and families.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is conveniently located in close proximity to several private international schools including: The English College, JSS Private School and Safa British School.

  • Dubai Mall - 1 minute (150 meters)
  • Dubai Canal - 1 minute (150 meters)
  • Burj Khalifa - 2 minutes (800 meters)
  • Dubai Opera - 3 minutes (1.1 km)
  • DIFC - 5 minutes (2 km)
  • Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes (8 km)

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

