Residential complex New residence Binghatti Haven with a swimming pool, a spa and a mini golf, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE

Binghatti Haven is a residential complex in the prestigious area of Dubia Sports City. The project offers studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, which seamlessly blend elegant design, luxury and comfort. Every interior element is thought out to the last detail. Spaces are notable for their refined finishing, where only high-quality materials are used, creating luxury and cozy atmosphere. The residential complex offers perfect infrastructure, setting forward active and harmonious lifestyle. Imagine a morning, beginning from a run along the picturesque paths, and days, full of sports at the basketball court or the paddle court, and evenings, spent by the infinity pool or in the relaxing jacuzzi.
Amenities:
Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.
Payment plan 20/50/30.Features of the flats
Unfurnished, but included: cooker, washing machine, microwaveLocation and nearby infrastructure
Located in the heart of Dubai Sports City, the project gives its residents easy access to the key landmarks of Dubai. Due to its convenient location near the main highways and public transport, you can quickly get to the places of interest of the city, such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Marina. This place is ideal for those, who are looking for balance between active urban life and seclusion.