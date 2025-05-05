  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residence Binghatti Haven with a swimming pool, a spa and a mini golf, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residence Binghatti Haven with a swimming pool, a spa and a mini golf, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$206,810
14/04/2025
$205,533
13/04/2025
$205,654
12/04/2025
$206,421
11/04/2025
$211,085
10/04/2025
$211,946
09/04/2025
$213,012
08/04/2025
$212,879
06/04/2025
$213,003
05/04/2025
$211,062
04/04/2025
$213,884
03/04/2025
$216,257
02/04/2025
$215,801
01/04/2025
$215,312
30/03/2025
$214,650
29/03/2025
$216,256
28/03/2025
$217,045
27/03/2025
$216,285
26/03/2025
$216,150
25/03/2025
$215,412
24/03/2025
$214,682
;
17
ID: 24892
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2420057
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Binghatti Haven is a residential complex in the prestigious area of Dubia Sports City. The project offers studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, which seamlessly blend elegant design, luxury and comfort. Every interior element is thought out to the last detail. Spaces are notable for their refined finishing, where only high-quality materials are used, creating luxury and cozy atmosphere. The residential complex offers perfect infrastructure, setting forward active and harmonious lifestyle. Imagine a morning, beginning from a run along the picturesque paths, and days, full of sports at the basketball court or the paddle court, and evenings, spent by the infinity pool or in the relaxing jacuzzi.

Amenities:

  • spa and hydrotherapy area
  • infinity pool
  • lounge area for residents
  • mini golf
  • cinema
  • play area

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Payment plan 20/50/30.

Features of the flats

Unfurnished, but included: cooker, washing machine, microwave

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the heart of Dubai Sports City, the project gives its residents easy access to the key landmarks of Dubai. Due to its convenient location near the main highways and public transport, you can quickly get to the places of interest of the city, such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Marina. This place is ideal for those, who are looking for balance between active urban life and seclusion.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

