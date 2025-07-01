Residential complex A Masterpiece in Dubai Maritime City, walking distance to the water. Omniyat / Talea

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$613,919
BTC
7.3024500
ETH
382.7526254
USDT
606 972.6777037
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
10
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26774
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Talea by Omniyat – A Masterpiece on the Dubai Maritime City.

Ultra-Luxury Residences Crafted with Architectural Purity.

1 to 4 Bedroom Sky Residences & Penthouses | Completion: Q1 2029

🏙️ Project Overview

Talea by Omniyat is an iconic waterfront tower located directly on the Dubai Maritime City, offering an unparalleled expression of architectural precision, minimalist elegance, and ultra-premium living. With just a limited collection of residences, Talea is designed for the elite few who appreciate craftsmanship, design, and discretion.

Created by Omniyat, the visionary developer behind projects like The Opus by Zaha Hadid and AVA by Dorchester Collection, Talea represents a new pinnacle in branded lifestyle and waterfront sophistication.

Prices Starting From:

  • 1 Bedroom ~ 70 m² from 525.000€

  • 2 Bedroom ~ 132 m² from 910.000€

  • 3 Bedroom Residences ~ 174 m² from 1.200.000€

  • 4 Bedroom Penthouses ~ 415 m² from 6.000.000€

Completion: Q1 2029

Residence Features:

  • Expansive full-floor and half-floor layouts.

  • 180° and 360° uninterrupted views of Maritime City, Downtown & Burj Khalifa.

  • Private elevators and lobbies for each residence.

  • Imported stone, bespoke cabinetry & curated textures.

  • Ultra-high ceilings, frameless glass, and minimalist detailing.

  • Designer kitchens with chef-grade appliances.

  • Dedicated wellness spaces & in-residence automation.

Amenities & Services:

  • Private residents’ club & lounge.

  • Holistic spa, hammam, cryotherapy & vitality pools.

  • Private cinema & wine tasting lounge.

  • Fitness pavilion with Technogym & yoga deck.

  • 24/7 concierge, valet & housekeeping.

  • Optional butler service & personal wellness consultant.

  • Yacht docking access available.

Prime Location – Maritime City Dubai.

  • 5 min to Downtown Dubai & Burj Khalifa

  • 7 min to Dubai Mall

  • 15 min to DIFC & Dubai International Airport

  • Direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road & Al Khail

  • Waterfront boardwalk & fine-dining promenade at your doorstep

For Whom?

  • UHNW individuals and families seeking ultra-rare, legacy real estate.

  • Buyers wanting privacy, prestige, and prime waterfront location.

  • Collectors of architectural icons and branded residences.

  • Global investors entering Dubai’s ultra-luxury segment.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Leave a request
