Residential complex A Masterpiece in Dubai Maritime City, walking distance to the water. Omniyat / Talea

Talea by Omniyat – A Masterpiece on the Dubai Maritime City.

Ultra-Luxury Residences Crafted with Architectural Purity.

1 to 4 Bedroom Sky Residences & Penthouses | Completion: Q1 2029

🏙️ Project Overview

Talea by Omniyat is an iconic waterfront tower located directly on the Dubai Maritime City, offering an unparalleled expression of architectural precision, minimalist elegance, and ultra-premium living. With just a limited collection of residences, Talea is designed for the elite few who appreciate craftsmanship, design, and discretion.

Created by Omniyat, the visionary developer behind projects like The Opus by Zaha Hadid and AVA by Dorchester Collection, Talea represents a new pinnacle in branded lifestyle and waterfront sophistication.

Prices Starting From:

1 Bedroom ~ 70 m² from 525.000€

~ 70 m² from 525.000€ 2 Bedroom ~ 132 m² from 910.000€

3 Bedroom Residences ~ 174 m² from 1.200.000€

4 Bedroom Penthouses ~ 415 m² from 6.000.000€

Completion: Q1 2029

Residence Features:

Expansive full-floor and half-floor layouts.

180° and 360° uninterrupted views of Maritime City, Downtown & Burj Khalifa.

Private elevators and lobbies for each residence.

Imported stone, bespoke cabinetry & curated textures.

Ultra-high ceilings , frameless glass, and minimalist detailing.

Designer kitchens with chef-grade appliances.

Dedicated wellness spaces & in-residence automation.

Amenities & Services:

Private residents’ club & lounge.

Holistic spa, hammam, cryotherapy & vitality pools.

Private cinema & wine tasting lounge.

Fitness pavilion with Technogym & yoga deck.

24/7 concierge, valet & housekeeping.

Optional butler service & personal wellness consultant.

Yacht docking access available.

Prime Location – Maritime City Dubai.

5 min to Downtown Dubai & Burj Khalifa

7 min to Dubai Mall

15 min to DIFC & Dubai International Airport

Direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road & Al Khail

Waterfront boardwalk & fine-dining promenade at your doorstep

For Whom?