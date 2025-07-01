Residential complex W Residences Dubai Harbour luxury residences project

The new W Residences Dubai Harbour luxury residences project, which will soon be launched in collaboration with Marriott International.

W Residences at Dubai Harbour are dynamic, diverse, and culturally rich. From major cities to secluded locations, our residences are designed for a new generation of modern travelers who lead a luxurious lifestyle and are looking for a place where they can be themselves and connect with like-minded people.

With thoughtful design, inspired lifestyles, and a wide range of on-site amenities, residents can enjoy signature “Whatever, Whenever” service and creative programs developed by the hotel or local community.

There are more than 20 W Residences projects around the world.

Enjoy an extravagant lifestyle at the marina, surrounded by carefully designed amenities and iconic landmarks in the heart of Dubai's most exciting new coastal district.

