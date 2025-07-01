  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex W Residences Dubai Harbour luxury residences project

Residential complex W Residences Dubai Harbour luxury residences project

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Payment with cryptocurrency
;
12
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 28008
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    42

About the complex

The new W Residences Dubai Harbour luxury residences project, which will soon be launched in collaboration with Marriott International.

 

W Residences at Dubai Harbour are dynamic, diverse, and culturally rich. From major cities to secluded locations, our residences are designed for a new generation of modern travelers who lead a luxurious lifestyle and are looking for a place where they can be themselves and connect with like-minded people.

 

With thoughtful design, inspired lifestyles, and a wide range of on-site amenities, residents can enjoy signature “Whatever, Whenever” service and creative programs developed by the hotel or local community.

 

There are more than 20 W Residences projects around the world.

 

Enjoy an extravagant lifestyle at the marina, surrounded by carefully designed amenities and iconic landmarks in the heart of Dubai's most exciting new coastal district.

 

Translated with DeepL.com (free version)

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Mercedes Benz Places by Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,13M
Apartment building Trussardi Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$416,201
Residential quarter DAMAC Lagoons Morocco
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$803,223
Residential complex Aquilegia villa complex with water attractions and playgrounds, in the quiet and peaceful area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$371,480
Residential complex New Evergreens Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and a shopping mall, Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$311,754
You are viewing
Residential complex W Residences Dubai Harbour luxury residences project
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartments in the new Violet 4 residence with a swimming pool, parks and a petting zoo in the Damac Hills 2 area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new Violet 4 residence with a swimming pool, parks and a petting zoo in the Damac Hills 2 area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new Violet 4 residence with a swimming pool, parks and a petting zoo in the Damac Hills 2 area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new Violet 4 residence with a swimming pool, parks and a petting zoo in the Damac Hills 2 area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new Violet 4 residence with a swimming pool, parks and a petting zoo in the Damac Hills 2 area, Dubai
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the new Violet 4 residence with a swimming pool, parks and a petting zoo in the Damac Hills 2 area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new Violet 4 residence with a swimming pool, parks and a petting zoo in the Damac Hills 2 area, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$681,193
Violet 4 is a collection of exquisite townhouses with 4 bedrooms, inspired by the beauty of a violet flower, where modern luxury blends with natural splendor. The townhouses have the interiors, where natural hues and sophistication prevail. Every corner of your new home reflects the harmony …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$117,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 22
New Launch Q-Gardens-Lofts - By AYS developers in Jumeirah Village Circle, located next to FIVE JVC Hotel Total units: 191 B+G+5P+17+R ✅Studios  ✅1BED+laundry or study ✅2BED+laundry+Study ✅2BED Duplex+laundry+study or Maid/2 options of Plung pool+private garden  ✅3BED Duplex+la…
Developer
AYS PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT
Leave a request
Residential complex Private Pools in each Unit! Rabdan Gharbi 2
Residential complex Private Pools in each Unit! Rabdan Gharbi 2
Residential complex Private Pools in each Unit! Rabdan Gharbi 2
Residential complex Private Pools in each Unit! Rabdan Gharbi 2
Residential complex Private Pools in each Unit! Rabdan Gharbi 2
Show all Residential complex Private Pools in each Unit! Rabdan Gharbi 2
Residential complex Private Pools in each Unit! Rabdan Gharbi 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$298,189
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Rabdan Gharbi 2 – Elevated Urban Living in Majan, Dubailand. Contemporary Apartments Designed for Comfort and Value. 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments with Pool | Handover: Q3 2026 Project Overview Rabdan Gharbi 2 is the follow-up to the successful Rabdan Gharbi 1 and continues the brand’…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Languages
English, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications