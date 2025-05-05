Residential complex Townhouse in new Reef 1000 Residence with underground gardens, sitting areas and a co-working area, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Reef 1000 by Reef Development is an innovative residential complex, which embodies the idea of a harmonious combination of modern design and natural aesthetics. The project is located in Dubai Land Residence Complex and offers unique apartments with the patented architectural solution, including underground gardens and cozy lounge areas. You'll find everything necessary for comfortable life surrounded by luxury, nature and technological innovations here.

Reef 1000 is created for those, who appreciate innovations and comfort. Spacious apartments with high ceilings and thought-out layouts are accompanied with exclusive finishing and modern utility systems. Underground gardens are the unique offering of the project, creating the atmosphere of seclusion and silence. There is also a fitness center, a swimming pool and kids' playgrounds, making this complex ideal for families.

Amenities:

jacuzzi in the guest villa

underground gardens with sitting areas

co-working areas

sauna

kids' play area

jogging track

indoor and outdoor gyms

sitting areas

roof-top lounge area and a barbecue area

covered cricket court

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Payment plan 20/40/40%.

Features of the flats

Units will be unfinished but with full kitchen appliances brand Bosch and of course fit-out.

Advantages

Location in the prospective area of Dubai Land Residence Complex ensures high rental demand. Reef 1000 has the yield of 5.7% and will become a trusted resource in the investment portfolio. The project includes affordable prices with thought-out infrastructure, making it the ideal choice both for life, and for good investment.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubailand is located along the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) and is easily accessible from key areas such as Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai and the Dubai International Airport. The area is home to several attractions like the Global Village, IMG Worlds of Adventure and Dubai Outlet Mall.