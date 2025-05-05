  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New waterfront complex The Pier Residences with swimming pools close to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
;
17
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 20862
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2386186
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

The Pier Residence is a project, which not just offers accommodation, but creates the atmosphere of exceptional lifestyle and combines modern comfort and advanced architecture. The complex will become one of the few new waterfront projects in Dubai on the shore of Arabic Gulf. This place is ideal for those who are looking for harmony with nature and starving to enjoy the coastal views and refreshing sea breeze.

The project has been designed by the talented architecture studio of Arkiplan, famous for its ability to create spaces, combining style and functionality. The Pier Residence interiors will embody elegance and sophistication due to masterpiece of Singaporean company J2 Design, which will emphasize maritime heritage of Dubai, filling the apartments with modern charm and coziness.

The apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available. Every flat will be equipped with kitchen cabinetry with exquisite quartz and marble countertops, high-quality appliances by well-known brands Siemens and Bosch.

Features

  • "Smart Home" system
  • Quality appliances and equipped kitchen
  • Swimming pools (one of them in roof-top)
  • Gym
  • Paddle court
  • Yoga studio
  • Jogging track
  • Kids' play room

Instalments

10% - within 7 days of booking

10% - within 30 days of booking

5% - within 9 months from booking

5% - within 13 months from booking

10% - within 17 months from booking

10% - within 21 months from booking

10% - within 27 months from booking

40% - Handover (2nd quarter of 2027).

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is well located:

  • Downtown Dubai – 12 minutes
  • Dubai Marina – 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 minutes
  • Expo City – 25 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

