Residential complex New waterfront complex The Pier Residences with swimming pools close to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE

The Pier Residence is a project, which not just offers accommodation, but creates the atmosphere of exceptional lifestyle and combines modern comfort and advanced architecture. The complex will become one of the few new waterfront projects in Dubai on the shore of Arabic Gulf. This place is ideal for those who are looking for harmony with nature and starving to enjoy the coastal views and refreshing sea breeze.

The project has been designed by the talented architecture studio of Arkiplan, famous for its ability to create spaces, combining style and functionality. The Pier Residence interiors will embody elegance and sophistication due to masterpiece of Singaporean company J2 Design, which will emphasize maritime heritage of Dubai, filling the apartments with modern charm and coziness.

The apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available. Every flat will be equipped with kitchen cabinetry with exquisite quartz and marble countertops, high-quality appliances by well-known brands Siemens and Bosch.

Features

"Smart Home" system

Quality appliances and equipped kitchen

Swimming pools (one of them in roof-top)

Gym

Paddle court

Yoga studio

Jogging track

Kids' play room

Instalments

10% - within 7 days of booking

10% - within 30 days of booking

5% - within 9 months from booking

5% - within 13 months from booking

10% - within 17 months from booking

10% - within 21 months from booking

10% - within 27 months from booking

40% - Handover (2nd quarter of 2027).

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is well located: