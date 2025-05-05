  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex Wilton Terraces

Wilton Terraces

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$273,028
;
12
ID: 21000
Last update: 21/05/2025

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

    Finished

  • Parking

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

WHY INVESTIN DUBAI?

  • High rental returns
  • 0% tax on residential real estate
  • Stable currency
  • Residence visa
  • Safe and reliable investment environment
  • Sustained economic growth
  • World-class education
  • Readily available financing options
  • Ease of business set up
  • Consistently growing population
  • International finance center

LOCATION 

  • 2 min from Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa 
  • 15 min from Dubai International Airport 
  • 20 min from Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah

NUMBER OF UNITS PER TYPE

Wilton Terraces I

  • 1 bedroom - 92 units
  • 2 bedrooms - 48 units

Wilton Terraces I

  • 1 bedroom - 95 units
  • 2 bedrooms - 48 unit

STARTING PRICES PER UNIT TYPE

Wilton Terraces I

  • 1 bedroom = AED 1,002,828
  • 2 bedroom = AED 1,410,828

Wilton TerracesI

  • 1 bedroom = AED 1,040,828
  • 2 bedroom = AED 1,491,828

UNIT FEATURES

  • Heightened 3.2m ceilings in Living rooms and Bedrooms
  • Finely Crafted & Fitted wardrobes with walk-in closets and dressing rooms
  • Custom design kitchen cabinetry, wood laminate and lacquer finishes and elegant metal fittings
  • Professional-standard appliances International Brand. Quiet and energy saving. Gas cooktop, stainless steel oven, ventilation hood, microwave, fridge freezer and dishwasher
  • Kitchen faucet with pull out, from a quality international brand
  • Designer line faucets, sinks and accessories from a quality international brand.
  • Generous walk-in showers and storage space
  • Premium tile floors throughout the unit

DOCUMENTS NEEDED TO BOOK A UNIT

  • Buyer Passport Copy
  • Home address, email address, including the contact number should be same with the home address
  • AED25,000 booking token to be paid as a UAE cheque or by Credit Card

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Back
