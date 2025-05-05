Residential complex Wilton Terraces

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Modern apartments in the new Oria project with canal views! Great option for living, resale and rental! Profitability - from 10%! We will provide an investor catalog! Interest-free installments!
Due date - 3 quarters. 2028
Amenities: State-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool, lush par…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
MISCELLANEOUS WATER.
An exquisitely bright architectural complex towering over the Dubai Canal.
Canal Heights embodies the beauty and perfection of one of the most amazing creations of nature ... blue pearls.
The complex is located in the lively business district of Business Bay, su…
Welcome to Cove Boulevard - the unique architectural masterpiece, which will change view of Dubai urban life. It is not just a residential complex, but the real concept of life, where premium residences are combined with prestigious office spaces, creating the ideal conditions for work, recr…