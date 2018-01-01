Easy Life Property

Crystal Real Estate FZ-LLC, established in December 2020, with professional consultants in real estate brokerage located in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

We provide professional real estate brokerage services to our customers to ensure maximum satisfaction and transparent real estate transactions.

Our philosophy is based entirely on the principles of firm customer service. All of our property consultants provide a high level of customer service to ensure that we meet and exceed your expectations throughout the entire process. We take care of all the hard work for you by offering a complete real estate services package.

Our property consultants have in-depth knowledge of Ras Al Khaimah's real estate market and Crystal Real Estate FZ-LLC is registered real estate with the Ras Al Khaimah land department.

Our Vision

Our vision is to be the region's preferred real estate brokerage firm for residential, commercial, and retail customers by serving their needs and to preserve and enhance our reputation for integrity through all our actions.

Our Mission

Our mission is to be the best, full-service Real Estate Company in the region and expand to become a global company through a carefully selected team of professionals whom we believe are the most capable, honest, and hard-working.

Our Values

Professionalism Accountability Integrity Dedication Customer Service