  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Easy Life Property

Easy Life Property

UAE, Dubai, Khalifa B A Balila bldg, office F1-15
;
Easy Life Property
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Our agents in UAE
Ihor Podymenko
Ihor Podymenko
Agencies nearby
Elite Estates Real Estate Broker
413 properties

We select for you the best properties in the market that combine high construction quality, the right location and the high return on investment at the same time.

RANGE International property investments
3 properties

The Range story began with a small, but diligent team of realty experts hand-picked by our Founder, Mr. Nitin Chopra. Our journey this far has been profound with milestone victories that led us on the path for expansion within our team. Our organizational strength has increased to 100 skillful specialists that know the Dubai real estate market like the back of their hand. However, we have always maintained the same ethos, choosing individuals who are committed to providing you with unrivalled service and in-depth knowledge. Our combined experience of over two decades makes Range one of the most experienced corporate real estate providers in the region that has seen the Dubai market grow from its early days to the incredible opportunities that it offers today. Our team has experienced the many highs and lows of the market, ensuring we always know the best option for our clients, and since our inception, Range has grown to become the ultimate all-in-one solution for the Dubai real estate market.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gulf Properties is the regions premier real estate agency providing expert advice and support to our clients, across many key real estate markets across the world.

The company prides its reputation in providing excellence to its clients through our professional advisory and support teams.

We cover all aspects of residential real estate including sales, rentals, property management, investment consultancy, the acquisition and disbursement of property portfolios.

Crystal real Estate FZ-LLC
19 properties

Crystal Real Estate FZ-LLC, established in December 2020, with professional consultants in real estate brokerage located in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

We provide professional real estate brokerage services to our customers to ensure maximum satisfaction and transparent real estate transactions.

Our philosophy is based entirely on the principles of firm customer service. All of our property consultants provide a high level of customer service to ensure that we meet and exceed your expectations throughout the entire process. We take care of all the hard work for you by offering a complete real estate services package.

Our property consultants have in-depth knowledge of Ras Al Khaimah's real estate market and Crystal Real Estate FZ-LLC is registered real estate with the Ras Al Khaimah land department.

Our Vision

Our vision is to be the region's preferred real estate brokerage firm for residential, commercial, and retail customers by serving their needs and to preserve and enhance our reputation for integrity through all our actions.

Our Mission

Our mission is to be the best, full-service Real Estate Company in the region and expand to become a global company through a carefully selected team of professionals whom we believe are the most capable, honest, and hard-working.

Our Values

Professionalism Accountability Integrity Dedication Customer Service

 

Golden Gateway Real Estate Brokers
A high-touch real estate known for our extensive market knowledge and unmatched devotion to client Expect to receive a tailor-made solution to meet your investment requirements depending on whether the emphasis is location, price or a financial budget. We guide our clients through the entire process of buying property in Dubai. We provide help and assistance with every step of the way. We have a keen focus on meeting regulation, a passionate and dedicated team that ensures superior customer service, and we are committed to investing in the best.
Realting.com
Go