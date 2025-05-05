Residential complex High-rise residential complex with city views, close to the highway, Majan, Dubai, UAE

Jade Tower near Dubailand is a project of contemporary style and sophistication. The interior of the flats offers exquisite design and comfort.

The complex consists of studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The windows offer panoramic views of Dubai.

Discounts from 5% are available. Discount 20% is for full payment.

Tiger Properties is a well-known company in the Middle East, established in the UAE in 1976. The developer has completed more than 200 projects.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Majan is a new residential neighbourhood in the greater Dubailand community, with shops, schools and other infrastructure. It is accessible via Dubai's major highways, making its location convenient for residents.