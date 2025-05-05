  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex High-rise residential complex with city views, close to the highway, Majan, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex High-rise residential complex with city views, close to the highway, Majan, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$277,224
14/04/2025
$276,010
13/04/2025
$276,172
12/04/2025
$277,204
11/04/2025
$283,467
10/04/2025
$284,623
09/04/2025
$286,054
08/04/2025
$285,875
06/04/2025
$286,042
05/04/2025
$283,437
04/04/2025
$287,226
03/04/2025
$290,411
02/04/2025
$289,799
01/04/2025
$289,144
30/03/2025
$281,309
29/03/2025
$283,412
28/03/2025
$284,448
27/03/2025
$283,451
26/03/2025
$283,273
25/03/2025
$282,306
24/03/2025
$281,350
;
13
ID: 19690
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2371780
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

About the complex

Jade Tower near Dubailand is a project of contemporary style and sophistication. The interior of the flats offers exquisite design and comfort.

The complex consists of studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The windows offer panoramic views of Dubai.

Discounts from 5% are available. Discount 20% is for full payment.

Tiger Properties is a well-known company in the Middle East, established in the UAE in 1976. The developer has completed more than 200 projects.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Majan is a new residential neighbourhood in the greater Dubailand community, with shops, schools and other infrastructure. It is accessible via Dubai's major highways, making its location convenient for residents.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

