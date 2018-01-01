  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Franck Muller Aeternitas

Franck Muller Aeternitas

Dubai, UAE
from
€689,773
;
24
Leave a request
Call
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Branded apartments Franck Muller Aeternitas in Dubai Marina! For life and investment! Rental yield - from 6.8% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Installment plan 0%!

Due date - 2 quarters. 2027

Amenities: Fitness center, padel tennis courts, yoga studio, swimming pool, cinema, party room, library, music room, pool and table tennis tables, children's play area.

Location:
Franck Muller Aeternitas is being built next to Al Khayay Street and a five-minute drive from Sheikh Zayed Road. This is the main route of Dubai, which connects all important areas and popular locations.
5–15 minutes - Ain Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Golf Club.
25–30 minutes - Dubai International Airport (DXB), Downtown Dubai, Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve.

Payment Plan:
40% - at the construction stage
60% - upon completion

Write or call, we will organize a secure transaction with the developer for you!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2027
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
106
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Erin | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€651,000
Residential complex DAMAC Cavalli Couture Tower — luxury residence on the bank of the Dubai Water Canal in Al Safa 1, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€5,32M
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v okruzhenii pyshnoy zeleni
Dubai, UAE
from
€357,948
Residential complex Bay View
Dubai, UAE
from
€838,272
Residential complex Al Mamsha
Sharjah, UAE
from
€125,619
You are viewing
Franck Muller Aeternitas
Dubai, UAE
from
€689,773
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex Elegantnye villy na beregu laguny
Residential complex Elegantnye villy na beregu laguny
Dubai, UAE
from
€4,07M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 739–932 m²
2 properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The Sanctuary — is a new closed premium community from Ellington Properties. The villas are located in close proximity to the central lagoon, which will become one of the main decorations of the new project. Residences with thoughtful layouts and elegant interiors will be surrounded by lush greenery, and panoramic windows offer views of the picturesque landscapes of the community or the central lagoon. Villas made in modern design harmoniously combine elegant aesthetics, color palettes and original textures to create a sense of coziness and tranquility. The interiors are designed with a focus on the comfort of residents — branded equipment and natural materials are used: wooden veneer, marble for countertops and floors, stone in showers and bathrooms. Infrastructure: Residents of The Sanctuary will have access to a crystal lagoon, which is ideal for water sports, including kayaking, canoeing, etc. All residents of the complex will be able to take advantage of the amenities of the club house, playgrounds for children, parks for walking pets, areas for walking and picnics, etc. Location: The Sanctuary's exclusive community is located in the new actively built-up area of MBR City, in close proximity to Downtown Dubai and Business Bay. With easy access to Al Ain Dubai Road, you can quickly reach the popular attractions and key infrastructure of the emirate. Residents of the community will have access to a lot of entertainment on the territory of MBR City: F&B-starts, shopping centers and sports facilities. Here, even equipped its own monorail network, which connects the area with two international airports in Dubai. A trip to the popular Meydan Racecourse, Meydan Bridge and Meydan One Mall will take no more than 15 minutes. The world-famous Downtown Dubai attractions are less than half an hour's drive from The Sanctuary. In this area there are not only numerous cultural objects — Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Dubai Fountain — but also a variety of brand boutiques, a large number of beauty salons, restaurants and entertainment centers. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate today!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Seahaven Tower — new beachfront residence by Sobha with a marina and beaches in Dubai Harbour
Residential complex Seahaven Tower — new beachfront residence by Sobha with a marina and beaches in Dubai Harbour
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,11M
We offer apartments with panoramic views of the city, the ocean and the canal. The residence features an infinity pool, a marina, a shopping mall, beaches, restaurants, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, an outdoor cinema, a barbecue area, concierge service. Completion - December, 2026. Features of the flats "Smart home" system Fully equipped kitchen with modern appliances Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Dubai. Dubai International Airport - 30 minutes Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building 2BR | Marina Shores | Payment Plan
Apartment building 2BR | Marina Shores | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€827,000
The year of construction 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Marina, known as Marina Shores by Emaar. Offering many amazing units with amenities for its residents to avail. Payment Plan; Down Payment – 10% During Construction – 70% On Handover – 20% Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,223 Sqft Laundry area Walk-in-closet Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area 24/7 Security Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Dining & Retail outlet Health care centre Basketball & Tennis court Marina & Yacht Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping Kid’s play area Yoga & Meditation Community Hall Hospital Sports court Green surrounding Garden & Park School & Institute Water Activity Fitness centre For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Agency
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go