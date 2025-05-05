Residential complex New Takaya Residence with swimming pools and a so-working area near the autodrome, Motor City, Dubai, UAE

Takaya by Union Properties is a new benchmark in luxury living, combining contemporary design with cutting-edge amenities and thoughtful infrastructure. The development is located in the vibrant area of Dubai Motor City, providing easy access to major attractions and other essential amenities such as schools, healthcare facilities, shopping and restaurants. Fitness studios, playgrounds and jogging tracks are nearby to promote a healthy lifestyle.
Keep fit in the modern gym, equipped with the latest equipment. Take a dip in the cool water and cool off in the spacious swimming pool. Invite friends and neighbors for a barbecue in specially equipped areas. And in the cozy lounges you can chat together, play board games or just relax in a comfortable environment.
Takaya at Dubai Motor City offers its residents not only luxury apartments, but also a wide range of amenities that will make your life comfortable and fulfilling.
Instalments - 60/40:
For studios:
Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.Facilities and equipment in the house