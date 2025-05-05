  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New Takaya Residence with swimming pools and a so-working area near the autodrome, Motor City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Takaya Residence with swimming pools and a so-working area near the autodrome, Motor City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$214,805
;
5
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 20141
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2380053
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Takaya by Union Properties is a new benchmark in luxury living, combining contemporary design with cutting-edge amenities and thoughtful infrastructure. The development is located in the vibrant area of ​​Dubai Motor City, providing easy access to major attractions and other essential amenities such as schools, healthcare facilities, shopping and restaurants. Fitness studios, playgrounds and jogging tracks are nearby to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Keep fit in the modern gym, equipped with the latest equipment. Take a dip in the cool water and cool off in the spacious swimming pool. Invite friends and neighbors for a barbecue in specially equipped areas. And in the cozy lounges you can chat together, play board games or just relax in a comfortable environment.

Takaya at Dubai Motor City offers its residents not only luxury apartments, but also a wide range of amenities that will make your life comfortable and fulfilling.

Instalments - 60/40:

  • 60% - during construction;
  • 40% – after the project is completed within 3 years (except for studios).

For studios:

  • 60% - during construction, 40% - during delivery.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Parking and valet services;
  • Landscaped parks;
  • Mosque;
  • Restaurants;
  • Fitness center;
  • Fully equipped gym;
  • Children playground;
  • BBQ area;
  • Pool;
  • Saunas and steam rooms;
  • Lounge areas;
  • Beautifully landscaped gardens;
  • Special play areas for children.
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Autodrome - 1 minute
  • Miracle Garden - 13 minutes
  • Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Hills Mall - 15 minutes
  • International Golf Club - 18 minutes
  • Dubai Production City - 19 minutes
  • Global Village - 20 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 20 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 25 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 27 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 32 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$528,462
Residential complex New townhouses in Parkwood (Interiors by Vida) Residence with a swimming pool and playgrounds, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,07M
Residential complex High-rise waterfront residence Vida Creek Beach with a hotel and a private beach, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$887,086
Residential complex Ellington House III
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$856,665
Residential complex Ghaf Woods Serra
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$326,714
You are viewing
Residential complex New Takaya Residence with swimming pools and a so-working area near the autodrome, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$214,805
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Club Drive V
Residential complex Club Drive V
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$431,202
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 17
Cozy apartments in the beautiful complex Club Drive (B)! In the greenest area of ​​Dubai — Dubai Hills Estate! Profitability - 7%! Furnished kitchen and kitchen appliances! Installment without interest! Amenities: infinity pool with a relaxation terrace and changing cabins, a terrace–lounge…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex DAMAC VOLTA Dubai Downtown
Residential complex DAMAC VOLTA Dubai Downtown
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$447,188
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Area 65–196 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Discover a one-of-a-kind residential tower designed for fitness and an active lifestyle. Volta from Damac Properties pushes the boundaries of luxury and everything that you considered possible. ⠀ The main feature of the project is its focus on a healthy lifestyle and well-being. Future resid…
Agency
Capri Realty Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Azizi Grand
Residential complex Azizi Grand
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$206,027
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 14
Apartments in the luxury complex Azizi Grand in Dubai Sports City! Fully furnished kitchen! Good option for investment! Rental income from $1000 per month! Completion date - 4 sq.m. 2024 Infrastructure: gym, barbecue area, SPA, children's playground, outdoor swimming pool at podium level, …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications