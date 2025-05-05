Residential complex New Takaya Residence with swimming pools and a so-working area near the autodrome, Motor City, Dubai, UAE

Takaya by Union Properties is a new benchmark in luxury living, combining contemporary design with cutting-edge amenities and thoughtful infrastructure. The development is located in the vibrant area of ​​Dubai Motor City, providing easy access to major attractions and other essential amenities such as schools, healthcare facilities, shopping and restaurants. Fitness studios, playgrounds and jogging tracks are nearby to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Keep fit in the modern gym, equipped with the latest equipment. Take a dip in the cool water and cool off in the spacious swimming pool. Invite friends and neighbors for a barbecue in specially equipped areas. And in the cozy lounges you can chat together, play board games or just relax in a comfortable environment.

Takaya at Dubai Motor City offers its residents not only luxury apartments, but also a wide range of amenities that will make your life comfortable and fulfilling.

Instalments - 60/40:

60% - during construction;

40% – after the project is completed within 3 years (except for studios).

For studios:

60% - during construction, 40% - during delivery.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Parking and valet services;

Landscaped parks;

Mosque;

Restaurants;

Fitness center;

Fully equipped gym;

Children playground;

BBQ area;

Pool;

Saunas and steam rooms;

Lounge areas;

Beautifully landscaped gardens;

Special play areas for children.

Dubai Autodrome - 1 minute

Miracle Garden - 13 minutes

Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club - 15 minutes

Dubai Hills Mall - 15 minutes

International Golf Club - 18 minutes

Dubai Production City - 19 minutes

Global Village - 20 minutes

Mall of Emirates - 20 minutes

Burj Al Arab - 25 minutes

Palm Jumeirah - 27 minutes

Dubai International Airport - 32 minutes

