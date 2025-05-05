Residential complex Townhouses in new Golf Dale complex with a golf course, pools, and a clubhouse, close to the international airport, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE

Golf Dale by Emaar is a new premium project in the dynamic area of Emaar South. Th complex embodies the ideal combination of modern architectural style and natural harmony. Spacious apartments and townhouses with views of well-maintained golf courses create the unique cozy and quiet atmosphere. Every element is thought-out to the last detail here in such a way that residents can enjoy comfortable life and inspiring surrounding.

One of the main features of the project are premium amenities, available for residents. They are: a golf course, a modern clubhouse, swimming pools for children and adults, as well as gyms and jogging tracks. For those, who like activities, there are yoga decks and walking alleys. Every aspect of the infrastructure is focused on creation a space, which combines relaxation of the natural surrounding and energetics of the modern lifestyle.

Golf Dale by Emaar is not only a comfortable place for living, but also a perspective community, where every new day inspires to achievements. Picturesque landscapes, high comfort level and well-developed infrastructure make the project the ideal choice for those, who aim for harmony with nature without refusing advantages of the urban life. Become a part of this unique community and feel modernity and nature can create your ideal home.

Amenities:

18-hole golf course

clubhouse

swimming pools for children and adults

outdoor gym and jogging tracks

yoga deck

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan 10/70/20

Al Maktoum Airport - 5 minutes

Dubai Marina - 30 minutes

Downtown Dubai - 35 minutes

Abu Dhabi city center - 50 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure