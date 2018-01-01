  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Red Square

Red Square

Dubai, UAE
from
€135,473
;
UP
9
Leave a request
Call
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Elegant apartments in the new Red Square project in Jumeirah Village Triangle! Apartments for living, resale and rental (ROI - 10% in $)! Income from resale after handing over the keys is 25-36%! Installment plan 0%!

The apartments are fully furnished!
Due date - 4 quarters. 2026

Amenities: Outdoor pool, jogging and walking track, tennis and basketball, fully equipped gym, children's playground, BBQ area.

Location:
13 minutes to JBR
17 minutes to Emirates Mall
19 minutes to Palm Jumeirah
20 minutes to Global Village
23 minutes to Dubai Mall

Payment Plan:
10% - down payment
70% - during construction
20% - upon completion

Write or call, we will answer all your questions! We will provide an investor catalog!

Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
34
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residence ONE CRESCENT
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Residential complex Golf Grand — guarded residence by Emaar with a swimming pool near the golf course and Dubai Marina in Dubai Hills Estate
Dubai, UAE
from
€521,304
Residential complex Kvartira s sistemoy Umnyy dom
Dubai, UAE
from
€131,079
Apartment building 1BR | Summer | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
from
€332,000
Apartment building 4BR | Vela Residence | Offplan
Dubai, UAE
from
€10,05M
You are viewing
Red Square
Dubai, UAE
from
€135,473
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residence Apartamenty v zelenom rayone
Residence Apartamenty v zelenom rayone
Dubai, UAE
from
€532,001
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 40
Area 50–90 m²
3 properties 3
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Creek Vistas Grande Apartments in one of Dubai's greenest areas with 2 bedrooms at a bargain price! Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Sobha Creek Vista Grande – a new collection of premium apartments in the MBR City area, the construction of which is launched by the international developer Sobha Realty. The tower will complete the development of the Sobha Hartland community, and from its windows chic views of Burj Khalifa and the Downtown Dubai horizon will open. HIGH-CLASS EFFECTS: - pool; - clinic; - meditation zone; - gym; - children's playground; - barbecue area. IN STEP SUPPORT: - 3 spacious parks; - a wide selection of cafes, restaurants, places for recreation and entertainment; - hospital, kindergartens and schools; - golf course; INVESTMENT PRIVACY: Sobha Hartland belongs to freehold zones, so foreigners can buy real estate here in their personal property and further dispose of it at their discretion: lease, sell, transfer by inheritance. In addition, the acquisition of apartments at the Sobha Creek Vista Grande gives the investor the right to receive a long-term visa of a resident of – for both himself and all family members. UAE residents can take advantage of the local tax system, including rid themselves of paying income taxes. The profitability of renting residences in this community will be about 8%. Call or write! We will select the apartments for your personal request! We will consult on Dubai facilities for free!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building Pagani DarGlobal
Apartment building Pagani DarGlobal
Dubai, UAE
from
€549,521
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 18
The first residences in the world by Pagani are  brought to life in a unique tower. Designed to make  heads turn, the building is comprised of an instability  of lines, a strong uneven approach, transparency  and hidden balances creating a dynamic effect like  no other. And when you get closer that you discover  the pearl, an incredible suspended sphere that  looks as though it defies gravity. The tower is a true  geometric symphony of perfection with 19 floors  of residential masterpieces, 3 basement levels and a  majestic ground floor.
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Apartment building 2BR | Golf Grand | Payment Plan
Apartment building 2BR | Golf Grand | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€499,000
The year of construction 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Hills Estate, known as Golf Grand by Emaar Payment Plan; Down Payment – 10% During Construction – 80% On Handover – 10% Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,665 Sqft Laundry area Open kitchen Foyer Walk-in-wardrobe Foyer Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Fitness centre Multipurpose hall Landscaped podium deck 24/7 Security Covered parking spaces Basketball & Tennis court Dining & Retail outlet Supermarket & Shopping area Health care centre Sports court Jogging, Running & Cycling area Garden Kid’s Park School & Institute Cabanas Tropical Garden Areas Nearby Neighbourhood; The Polo Residence – 4.8Km Dubai Science Park – 5.6Km Al Barsha – 5.8Km Villa Lantana – 5.8Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Agency
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go