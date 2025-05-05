  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New Deansgate residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas close to parks, Majan, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Deansgate residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas close to parks, Majan, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$314,003
;
12
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 19901
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2375191
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Step into a world of luxury at Deansgate by ADE! There are studios and apartments with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, providing smart living in modern apartments. The complex has 5 shops and 82 apartments, and the total number of floors is 12. The penthouses are equipped with private swimming pools. The convenient location allows you to easily reach famous attractions such as the Burj Al Arab, the beach, Palm Jumeirah, tennis courts and Dubai International Airport.

Located in close proximity to Dubai Land, Majan offers its residents endless opportunities for entertainment and comfortable living. Four lush parks surrounded by greenery provide an oasis of calm in the middle of a busy metropolis. Developing infrastructure, modern amenities and ambitious plans for the construction of entertainment complexes make Majan an ideal place for both living and doing business. Steady growth in property prices and expected rental demand make Majan an attractive investment option. Facilities:

  • Restaurants
  • CCTV Cameras
  • Supermarket
  • Mosque
  • Athletic facilities
Location and nearby infrastructure

The convenient location allows you to easily reach famous attractions such as the Burj Al Arab, the beach, Palm Jumeirah, tennis courts and Dubai International Airport.

  • Park — 5 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall — 20 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab — 20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport — 20 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates — 16 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New high-rise Sapphire Residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a co-working area near the canal and a highway, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$940,160
Residential complex Rising Star
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$145,000
Apartment building Ocean House by Ellington
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,04M
Residential complex New high-rise residence Oceanz with a swimming pool, a spa center and a business center, Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$717,717
Residential complex New high-rise residence Iconic Tower with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, Al Sufouh, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$955,973
You are viewing
Residential complex New Deansgate residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas close to parks, Majan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$314,003
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Azura Residences by IGO
Residential complex Azura Residences by IGO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$410,959
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 14
Apartments in the new premium project Azura Residences by IGO in the Dubai Islands area! Great option for living and investment! Profitability - from 10% in $! First coastline! Premium finishing from the developer! Convenient installment plan with the possibility of payment after receiving t…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Rove Home Marasi Drive
Residential complex Rove Home Marasi Drive
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$312,024
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 31
Apartments in the new project Rove Home Marasi Drive in a popular location!  Apartments for life and investment (ROI - 8.1% in $)! Profitability from resale - from 28%! We will provide an investor catalog! Fully furnished apartments! Installment plan 0%! Due date - 1st quarter. 2027 Amenit…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New high-rise residence The Edge with swimming pools and a panoramic view close to the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence The Edge with swimming pools and a panoramic view close to the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$368,992
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city. The residence features a large lounge area and green areas, gyms, swimming pools, a basketball court, a yoga area, a barbecue area, a kids' playground. Completion - October, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is locat…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications