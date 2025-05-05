Residential complex New Deansgate residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas close to parks, Majan, Dubai, UAE

Step into a world of luxury at Deansgate by ADE! There are studios and apartments with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, providing smart living in modern apartments. The complex has 5 shops and 82 apartments, and the total number of floors is 12. The penthouses are equipped with private swimming pools. The convenient location allows you to easily reach famous attractions such as the Burj Al Arab, the beach, Palm Jumeirah, tennis courts and Dubai International Airport.

Located in close proximity to Dubai Land, Majan offers its residents endless opportunities for entertainment and comfortable living. Four lush parks surrounded by greenery provide an oasis of calm in the middle of a busy metropolis. Developing infrastructure, modern amenities and ambitious plans for the construction of entertainment complexes make Majan an ideal place for both living and doing business. Steady growth in property prices and expected rental demand make Majan an attractive investment option. Facilities:

Restaurants

CCTV Cameras

Supermarket

Mosque

Athletic facilities

Location and nearby infrastructure

