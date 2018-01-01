  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Inspiration

Inspiration

Dubai, UAE
from
€747,349
;
3
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Inspiration residential complex is located on the shore of a lagoon with crystal clear water, surrounded by several green parks. It offers stunning views of Dubai and the world's tallest skyscraper Burj Khalifa. The infrastructure of the complex is designed to provide residents with a perfect blend of leisure, relaxation, and entertainment.

Complex Infrastructure

  • Infinity swimming pool
  • Outdoor and indoor fitness 
  • Playgrounds and play areas
  • Courtyard garden
  • Recreational areas
  • Restaurants
  • Stores

MBR City is one of the largest mixed-use neighborhoods in Dubai. It is also one of the youngest projects in the emirate, as construction began in 2012. The full realization of the district is scheduled for 2030, with a total area of 108 km2. At the moment, MBR City already has a fairly well-developed social infrastructure with kindergartens, international schools, universities, and medical clinics. The master plan for the development of the area includes the construction of the largest shopping center in the world, hotels, sports centers, clinics, and a metro station.

MBR City is home to a 7-kilometer lagoon, the world's longest man-made lagoon with crystal clear water and sandy beaches. The area is also famous for the world's largest artificial beach with 14 kilometers of boardwalks. Moreover, MBR City has a bike path (8.3 km), a golf course, a racecourse, and a nature reserve.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
36
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 150.0
Price per m², EUR 4,982
Apartment price, EUR 747,364
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 172.4 – 214.8
Price per m², EUR 4,981 – 5,117
Apartment price, EUR 882,217 – 1,07M
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 9 000 m
Kindergarten 3 700 m
Shop 100 m
Underground 4 500 m
Sea 7 000 m
Transport stop 100 m
Shopping center 2 000 m
School 200 m

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Reem Five
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€507,317
Residential complex The Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€141,428
Residential complex Elegance Tower
Dubai, UAE
from
€772,596
Apartment building 2BR | The Edge | Offplan
Dubai, UAE
from
€397,000
Residential complex Creek Waters — high-rise residence by Emaar near a yacht club in Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, UAE
from
€527,019
You are viewing
Inspiration
Dubai, UAE
from
€747,349
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence Senses with lounge areas close to the places of interest, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Senses with lounge areas close to the places of interest, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,22M
The residence features swimming pools, a spa center, lounge areas and a yoga area, a barbecue area, a kids' park, a gym, a shopping mall. Completion - June, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes Dubai Opera - 10 minutes Dubai Mall - 15 minutes Airport - 15 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class complex Berkeley Place with a wide range of amenities, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class complex Berkeley Place with a wide range of amenities, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€588,012
The residential complex consists of studios and apartments with 1–2 bedrooms with area from 52 m² to 139 m². Ground floor of the complex includes reception, coffee shop, workstation, reading area, lounge, bicycle parking and maintenance service, EV charging stations and residents parking entrance, access to outdoor leisure park and basketball area. Next level offers arcade room, table tennis area, outdoor and indoor fitness studio, Yoga deck, steam shower & sauna rooms, changing rooms, garden with seating areas. Rooftop have pool and sun loungers area, outdoor shower area, changing rooms, lounge area & viewing deck, kitchen & BBQ area. Facilities and equipment in the house Dual-pane tinted glass, glass balustrades on balconies with wood look porcelain tile flooring, central staircases with windows for daylight, garbage rooms with recycling centers on every floor, and LED lighting. Advantages The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000. Location and nearby infrastructure A thriving neighbourhood that inspires life, comfort and convenience in every corner, Mohammed Bin Rashid City is a beautiful waterfront community spread across 8 million sq. ft. of beautiful, lush and rich landscapes. With expanses of green space, world-class amenities, and a fully integrated community with recreational facilities, schools, and parks, this vibrant community is the perfect home. Complex is in close proximity to some of the city’s most iconic landmarks and breathtaking destinations. Pedestrian pathways, park, cycling track and bus stop all immediately adjacent the building. Walking distance to the canal and future metro station. Close access to city center, nature reserve, malls etc. International schools — 4 minutes drive Meydan mall and racecourse — 10 minutes drive Downtown, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera — 12 minutes drive Dubai International Airport — 17 minutes drive Emirates Golf Club and Palm Jumeirah — 20 minutes drive Al Maktoum International Airport — 30 minutes drive
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex KETURAH RESIDENCES The Ritz-Carlton Residences
Residential complex KETURAH RESIDENCES The Ritz-Carlton Residences
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,68M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 124–357 m²
3 properties 3
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Ritz-Carlton Residences – prestigious mansions and residences from the premium hotel chain The Ritz-Carlton. Located on the Dubai Creek coast, and with an impressive area of 800,000 square meters, this complex of mansions is a real concentration of luxury and amenities. This residential complex includes 12 villas and premium residences and is embodied in accordance with the best architectural traditions of eco-style. Particular attention was paid to interiors: design projects were created by the best specialists, and the highest quality materials and brand furniture were used for decoration. Each resident of Keturah Resort by Ritz-Carlton Residences can count on an unrivaled level of service: his own concierge service, ready to fulfill the wishes of residents, dry cleaning, personal sommelier, babysitting services, laundry, translator and even car maintenance. In accordance with international standards, residents are offered a wide range of luxury amenities: - The F&B hotel service provided by the best chefs of the emirate. - Own wellness center equipped with an indoor pool, spa area, yoga area and fitness club. - Private moorings for yachts. - Luxury park with pools, walking paths and recreation areas. - A children's club with classrooms and play areas. - Closed club for residents with a business center, banquet rooms, spaces for recreation, a library. - Own secure parking. Location: Ritz-Carlton Residences has an amazing location: within a radius of several kilometers there is a well-thought-out infrastructure where residents can find all the necessary facilities. Hospitals and medical centers, supermarkets and retail stores, sports complexes, schools and kindergartens. Also, just a 15-minute drive is the developed residential area of Dubai Creek Harbor, which offers even more options for cultural and recreational activities. A few minutes from the residential complex is the key Al Khail Road motorway, with which residents can quickly reach key attractions and areas of Dubai: - 10 minutes to Dubai International Airport. - 15 minutes to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. - 20 minutes to Mall of Emirates Shopping Center. - 30 minutes to the Dubai Marina area. Ritz-Carlton Residences – is a good solution for connoisseurs of comfort and privacy. This community is located on the territory of one of the largest reserves of the emirate, where you can enjoy clean air and a picturesque view of mangroves. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in the UAE. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go