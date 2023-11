Dubai, UAE

from €1,10M

294 m² 1

Completion date: 2023

Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today! - The growth of the market and the economy of the country. - Taxes 0% and security. YOUR GOOD FROM THE GIVER IN THE AREND OR SALE - YOUR! - We will help to acquire real estate in person and remotely. - Only experienced brokers who can find a profitable object for any means. - Permanent profit in currency from rent without the need to stay in the country. - Assistance in obtaining a resident visa and opening accounts, companies. - Providing interest-free installments of up to 3-5 years for residents. - Assistance in the resale of property and income. Gourmet townhouse in the prestigious Dubai Meydan area! Townhouse is fully furnished! ELIE SAAB À VIE will be surrounded by world-class amenities, shops and premium restaurants, as well as luxury schools, providing each resident with the highest level of life. Townhouses are located in the Meydan area, next to the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Ain Road. The road to such important points of the emirate as Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and Dubai International Airport will take approximately 20 minutes. The popular tourist area of Dubai Marina is a 30-minute drive away. Payment Plan: 25% - booking 10% - until July 2023 5% - until October 2023 60% - upon completion in December 2023 The complex will be a profitable solution for investment! Due to the successful location and abundance of modern amenities, you can easily rent your townhouse and receive stable passive income. Write or call us, select real estate for your preferences. We organize a safe deal with the developer!