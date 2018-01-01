  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  Residential complex with swimming pools, aqua fitness equipment and observation deck, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€867,348
About the complex

The project is an exquisite residential complex from DAMAC Properties, one of the most renowned luxury property developers in the Middle East.

Studios, spacious flats with high ceilings and luxury apartments with a terrace and panoramic views over the city.

The project has an unusual infrastructure: swimming pools with aqua gym, spa and relaxation pods, an observation deck.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The site is located in the vibrant heart of Business Bay, with breathtaking views of the Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa. The complex will be just a 5-minute drive from Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai and a short walk to the metro station.

Dubai, UAE

