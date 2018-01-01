  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Modern apartments in the new Nadine 2 complex in Al Furjan area! The apartment has a fully furnished kitchen! A wonderful apartment for living, investing and renting out!

Amenities: outdoor courtyard, swimming pools, jogging tracks, gym, spa, saunas, playgrounds, parks and much more.

Location:
23 minutes to Dubai city center
20 minutes to Al Maktoum Airport
15 minutes to Palm Jumeirah
30 minutes to DXB airport

Thanks to the advantageous location of the complex, residents can easily reach the most popular places in the city.

Payment Plan:
30% - at the construction stage
70% - upon completion

We will be happy to answer all your questions, call or write! We will provide an investor catalog!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
10
New building location
Dubai, UAE

