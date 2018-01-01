  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Rise

Rise

Dubai, UAE
from
€189,208
;
10
About the complex

Modern residential complex Rise from the famous developer S&S Developments! The apartment has a fully equipped kitchen! Yield from 10%! Installment plan 0%! We will provide an investor catalog!

Due date - 4 quarters. 2025

Amenities: gym, swimming pool, co-working space, tennis court, walking and jogging paths, parks and much more.

Location:
Jumeirah Village Circle – It is considered one of the best areas for couples with children to live. This freehold community is located in the heart of new Dubai among beautifully landscaped parks. Residents of the area have easy access to all types of modern infrastructure: schools, shopping centers, restaurants, medical facilities and much more.

Payment Plan:
10% - down payment
50% - at the construction stage
40% - upon completion

Write or call to find out more!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
15
New building location
Dubai, UAE

