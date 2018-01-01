New residence One Canal with a swimming pool and a spa center, Canal Front, Dubai, UAE

We offer luxury apartments, some of which have private swimming pools.
The residence features a swimming pool with a deck, a health club, gyms, a steam bath and a sauna, a roof-top basketball court, roof-top lounge and cinema, a kids' playground, a parking, shops, a green area.
Completion - June, 2026.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near Sheikh Zayed Road, schools and medical facilities.
Miracle Garden - 5 minutes drive
Mall of the Emirates - 5 minutes drive
Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes drive
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in MBR City, known as The Highbury by Ellington.
Amenities & Facilities;
3 Bedroom
4 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 2,204 Sqft
Powder room
Maid room
Laundry area
Open Kitchen
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Emergency exits
Fire facilities
Dining & Retail outlet
Gym
Swimming pool
Kid’s play area
Leisure & Park area
Restaurant & Cafe
Supermarket & Shopping area
Barbeque area
Green surrounding
School & Institute
Community Hall
Sports court
Fitness centre
Sunken Seating
Tennis & Basketball court
Pet area
Splash pad
Outdoor games zone
Hotel-like drop off area
Cinema room
Locations Nearby;
MBR Al Maktoum City – 05 mins
Downtown Dubai – 10 mins
Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
Jumeirah Beach – 15 mins
Global Village – 20 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Luxurious design apartment in the new ANWA ARIA residential complex on the banks of Dubai Martime City.
Elegant residence with stunning sea views and the famous Burj Khalifa.
Here all the amenities are thought out to the smallest detail: an infinity pool with sea views, areas for bbq, open terraces, gym, yoga studio, playgrounds and shops - everything will be here for a comfortable stay.
Distance to city attractions:
Dubai Center Dubai Center - 23 minutes.
Dubai International Airport - 21 minutes.
Dubai Maritime City Dubai Maritime City - 6 minutes.
Payment Plan:
60% - under construction
40% - upon completion
Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!