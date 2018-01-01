  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. New residence One Canal with a swimming pool and a spa center, Canal Front, Dubai, UAE

New residence One Canal with a swimming pool and a spa center, Canal Front, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€16,75M
;
3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with panoramic views.

The residence features around-the-clock concierge service, lounge areas, a swimming pool, a cafe, a spa center, a gym.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • DIFC - 5 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 7 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 7 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Seagull Point | District One
Dubai, UAE
from
€362,000
Residential complex New residence Elysee Heights with a swimming pool, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€230,466
Residential complex New residence Elysee with a swimming pool and a spa, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€140,411
Apart - hotel The Kempinski Floating Palace
Dubai, UAE
from
€350,000
Residential complex Villas and houses with private pools and gardens, overlooking the lagoon and beach, in a tranquil gated community in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€14,86M
You are viewing
New residence One Canal with a swimming pool and a spa center, Canal Front, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€16,75M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence Skyros with a swimming pool and a lounge in a prestigious area of Arjan, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Skyros with a swimming pool and a lounge in a prestigious area of Arjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€223,569
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments, some of which have private swimming pools. The residence features a swimming pool with a deck, a health club, gyms, a steam bath and a sauna, a roof-top basketball court, roof-top lounge and cinema, a kids' playground, a parking, shops, a green area. Completion - June, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near Sheikh Zayed Road, schools and medical facilities. Miracle Garden - 5 minutes drive Mall of the Emirates - 5 minutes drive Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes drive
Apartment building 3BR | The Highbury | Prime Location
Apartment building 3BR | The Highbury | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,70M
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in MBR City, known as The Highbury by Ellington. Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 2,204 Sqft Powder room Maid room Laundry area Open Kitchen Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Emergency exits Fire facilities Dining & Retail outlet Gym Swimming pool Kid’s play area Leisure & Park area Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping area Barbeque area Green surrounding School & Institute Community Hall Sports court Fitness centre Sunken Seating Tennis & Basketball court Pet area Splash pad Outdoor games zone Hotel-like drop off area Cinema room Locations Nearby; MBR Al Maktoum City – 05 mins Downtown Dubai – 10 mins Dubai International Airport – 15 mins Jumeirah Beach – 15 mins Global Village – 20 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex ANWA ARIA
Residential complex ANWA ARIA
Dubai, UAE
from
€553,660
Area 75 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2026
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security! - Not subject to real estate tax and rental; - Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year; - Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years; - The best facilities at the best prices; - Strong liquidity; - High income 5-8% for annual rental; - The minimum investment amount is 1100,000 rubles. Luxurious design apartment in the new ANWA ARIA residential complex on the banks of Dubai Martime City. Elegant residence with stunning sea views and the famous Burj Khalifa. Here all the amenities are thought out to the smallest detail: an infinity pool with sea views, areas for bbq, open terraces, gym, yoga studio, playgrounds and shops - everything will be here for a comfortable stay. Distance to city attractions: Dubai Center Dubai Center - 23 minutes. Dubai International Airport - 21 minutes. Dubai Maritime City Dubai Maritime City - 6 minutes. Payment Plan: 60% - under construction 40% - upon completion Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Realting.com
Go