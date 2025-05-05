  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Luxury apartments in a skyscraper Skyscape Altius, Nad Al Sheba 1 area, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
;
3
Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Skyscape Altius is a residential complex located in Nad Al Sheba 1, which opens up a world of comfort, exquisite design and stunning panoramic views. The project embodies the highest standards of premium housing. Spacious apartments with exquisite interiors are decorated using quality materials. The kitchen is equipped with integrated appliances from Bosch or equivalent brands, including a refrigerator, oven, gas hob with extractor fan and a washer-dryer. The countertops are made of high-quality composite stone, giving the kitchen elegance and durability. The bathrooms are designed with attention to detail - sanitary ware from Duravit or similar premium brands, stylish furnished vanities, elegant artificial stone countertops and first-class finishing create an atmosphere of coziness and relaxation. The automated home control system allows you to easily control lighting and temperature, and the innovative FCU and District Cooling system ensures comfort at any time of the year.

The complex has swimming pools for adults and children. For fans of an active lifestyle, a modern gym is equipped with advanced exercise machines, and there is also a yoga studio. A sports ground and a running track allow you to keep fit in the fresh air. The club house will be an ideal place for communication and relaxation. For productive work, a spacious coworking space has been created, where you can focus on tasks in comfortable conditions. For the youngest residents of the complex, there is a children's playground and a cozy playroom, where they can have fun and safely spend time with friends.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Swimming pools for adults and children
  • Zen garden
  • Club house
  • Coworking space
  • Music room
  • Art room
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna and steam room
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Track
  • Yoga studio
  • Cinema
  • BBQ area
  • Children's playground
  • Children's playroom
Location and nearby infrastructure

The location of the complex in the prestigious Nad Al Sheba 1 area provides convenient transport accessibility to all the iconic attractions of the city. Just a few minutes drive away are Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, as well as the best restaurants, elite boutiques and entertainment centers. At the same time, the residence remains secluded and surrounded by green landscapes and calm lagoons, creating an ideal balance between dynamic city life and natural harmony.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

You are viewing
