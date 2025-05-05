Residential complex New residence Treppan Tower with swimming pools and a lounge area, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Treppan Living in JVT is a residential project, which unfixed all established notions about luxury life in Dubai. Fully furnished apartments with 1-2 bedrooms and exclusive penthouses with 3 bedrooms are available here. All apartments are fully furnished, meaning that you needn't worry of furniture and equipment purchase. Modern interiors and exclusive decoration elements, carefully designed layouts and spacious spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows give the feeling of freedom. Apart from the unique interior finishing, the project focuses on environmental friendliness and its residents' prosperity. The air purity, comparable with the mountain air, is created due to high-quality filtration systems, ensuring the ultimate experience of comfortable living. The complex also features "Smart Home" system, which allows to control all the functions of the apartments via the mobile application, ensuring comfort and safety.

The project includes all necessary amenities. Swimming pools for children and adults, an outdoor theatre for evenings under the stars, a barbecue area and a kids' playground - all these elements make life in the complex the most convenient and pleasant for the whole family. For thos, who like active lifestyle, there is a gym and a spacious outdoor yoga area.

Amenities:

swimming pools for children and adults

outdoor theatre

barbecue area

kids' playground

gym

outdoor gymnastics and yoga area

cafe

library

lounge area

"Smart Home" system

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan (50/50).

Features of the flats

Fully furnished, smart home

Location and nearby infrastructure

Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) is one of the most sought-after and advantageous areas of Dubai, which combines tranquility of the country life and proximity to modern urban amenities ideally. Here, in the city center, there are residential complexes, including villas and apartments, ensuring comfortable and safe living for families and professionals. The area is the perfect choice for families. There is everything necessary for comfortable life here: parks, kids' playgrounds, and lounge areas. Moreover, the area offers well-developed infrastructure with shops, cafes, restaurants, fitness centers, and medical facilities, making everyday life extremely convenient. There are also sports complexes, barbecue areas, water parks, and infinity pools in JVT, ensuring variable outdoor activities and comfort for residents. Due to increase in demand for real estate in this area, the housing prices are growing too, making it attractive for investment.