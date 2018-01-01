  1. Realting.com
  3. High-rise residence Merano Tower with around-the-clock security close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
€418,000
About the complex

We offer studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a panoramic view of the city and waterways.

The high-rise residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a parking, around-the-clock security, a landscaped garden.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Nearest restaurant - 4 minutes drive
  • Nearest cafe - 6 minutes drive
  • Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall - 6 minutes drive
  • Jumeirah Beach - 9 minutes
  • Fountain Dubai - 12 minutes drive
  • Dubai Opera - 7 minutes drive
  • Jumeirah Mosque - 17 minutes drive
  • Dubai International Airport - 13 minutes
Dubai, UAE

