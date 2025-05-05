  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New Four Seasons Residence with swimming pools and a wellness center, DIFC, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Four Seasons Residence with swimming pools and a wellness center, DIFC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai International Financial Centre, United Arab Emirates
$6,23M
14/04/2025
$6,19M
13/04/2025
$6,19M
12/04/2025
$6,22M
11/04/2025
$6,36M
10/04/2025
$6,38M
09/04/2025
$6,41M
08/04/2025
$6,41M
06/04/2025
$6,41M
05/04/2025
$6,36M
04/04/2025
$6,44M
03/04/2025
$6,51M
02/04/2025
$6,50M
01/04/2025
$6,48M
30/03/2025
$6,46M
29/03/2025
$6,51M
28/03/2025
$6,54M
27/03/2025
$6,51M
26/03/2025
$6,51M
25/03/2025
$6,49M
24/03/2025
$6,47M
ID: 23356
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • City
    Dubai International Financial Centre
  • Metro
    Emirates Towers (~ 1000 m)
  • Metro
    Financial Centre (~ 300 m)

About the complex

Four Seasons Private Residences DIFC by H&H Development is the hight of luxury in the dynamic center of Dubai, DIFC area. The project includes exclusive residences and penthouses, which create the unique space for life and work. Architecture by acclaimed British master Sir David Chipperfield seamlessly blends modern minimalism and sophistication, making every interior detail the embodiment of elegance.

Four Seasons Private Residences DIFC offers not only accommodation, but also the exquisite lifestyle. This is the place for those, who appreciate personality, high status and quality in everything. Exclusivity and exquisiteness of the residences make them the ideal choice both for living, and for investment, ensuring reliability and long-term value.

Amenities:

  • terrace and outdoor swimming pool
  • pool bar
  • spa and wellness center
  • changing rooms with a sauna and a steam bath
  • modern gym
  • private hobby studio
  • golf simulator
  • kids' pool and play room
  • theatre

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan 10/50/40%.

Features of the flats

Fully Furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

The main business and cultural landmarks of Dubai, including the best restaurants, galleries, shopping malls and world-famous places of interest, are located in close proximity.

Location on the map

Dubai International Financial Centre, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex New Four Seasons Residence with swimming pools and a wellness center, DIFC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai International Financial Centre, United Arab Emirates
