Aquilegia villa complex with water attractions and playgrounds, in the quiet and peaceful area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE

About the complex

The project is a gated community in the quiet green area of Damac Hills 2, and located just off Jebel Ali - Lehbab Road (E77).

The project consists exclusively of three-bedroom villas.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other facilities: amphitheatre, boating lake, butterfly garden, cycle paths, fishing lake, floating cinema, football pitch, chess court, jogging track, man-made beach, outdoor cinema, paintball club, zoo farm, picnic park, snack bar, snake and ladder game, volleyball court, water park with various attractions, and Zen garden.

Location and nearby infrastructure

By car:

  • 38 minutes to Dubai Mall
  • 38 minutes to Palm Jumeirah
  • 37 minutes to Burj Al Arab
  • 42 minutes to The Walk JBR
  • Dubai International Airport (DXB) 39 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport - approximately 44 minutes.
Dubai, UAE

