Pagani DarGlobal

Dubai, UAE

from €114,450

357–677 m² 2

Real estate in Dubai with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. - Commission for our Customers 0% ( the commission is paid by the developer ); - Free real estate management; - Interest-free installment for up to 7 years; - Only experienced brokers; - Full transaction support; - Legal protection of the transaction; - Work experience over 15 years; - Assistance with obtaining residency and relocation; - Compensation of 50% of state duty; - Brokers in the Russian Federation, UAE, Georgia, Turkey, Thailand, Belarus, Kazakhstan and other countries; - We show the object in person or online; - A privileged partner of more than 50 developers around the world! Oasis 1 is a residential complex in the modern area of Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. The developer of the project is Reportage Properties. The complex is located in a special place, opposite two main roads, the Northwest Boulevard Road and the Airport Road from the northeast side, as well as two low traffic roads from the southeast and southwest sides at the entrance to Masdar City. Thanks to exceptional amenities, serene views and landscape, the beauty of life is always within reach. Advantages of the complex: - Pool; - Barbecue zone; - Children's playground; - Underground parking; - 24 hour security; - Gardens and parks; - Schools and kindergartens. Location: Residents of the complex can reach Abu Dhabi International Airport in just 2-3 minutes, to Yas Island and Abu Dhabi Center — in 10 minutes, and to the Dubai Marina shopping center — in 40 minutes. We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. Write or call, answer all your questions!