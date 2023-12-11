Pagani DarGlobal

The first residences in the world by Pagani are
brought to life in a unique tower. Designed to make
heads turn, the building is comprised of an instability
of lines, a strong uneven approach, transparency
and hidden balances creating a dynamic effect like
no other. And when you get closer that you discover
the pearl, an incredible suspended sphere that
looks as though it defies gravity. The tower is a true
geometric symphony of perfection with 19 floors
of residential masterpieces, 3 basement levels and a
majestic ground floor.