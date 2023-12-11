  1. Realting.com
  Pagani DarGlobal

Pagani DarGlobal

Dubai, UAE
from
€556,142
;
9 1
About the complex

The first residences in the world by Pagani are 
brought to life in a unique tower. Designed to make 
heads turn, the building is comprised of an instability 
of lines, a strong uneven approach, transparency 
and hidden balances creating a dynamic effect like 
no other. And when you get closer that you discover 
the pearl, an incredible suspended sphere that 
looks as though it defies gravity. The tower is a true 
geometric symphony of perfection with 19 floors 
of residential masterpieces, 3 basement levels and a 
majestic ground floor.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
18
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of apartment building Pagani DarGlobal

