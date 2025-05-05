Residential complex New Hillgate Residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds, Dubai Silicon Oasis, UAE

Hillgate in Dubai Silicon Oasis is a residential project by Ellington Properties, which offers modern homes, focused on environmental friendliness and comfort. The complex includes variety of spacious and convenient residential spaces with panoramic views of the city. There are amenities for families and professionals here: business and social centers, infrastructure facilities for everyday life are nearby.
Amenities:
Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.
Payment plan 70/30%.Features of the flats
Kitchen and bathrooms are included.Location and nearby infrastructure
Hillgate is located in the area with good transport accessibility, including Al Ain and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Roads, which ensure easy access to the key points of Dubai - from MBR City and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary to the international airport and Jumeirah beaches. This project is ideal for those, who are looking for a comfortable and functional home in the area with active business life, numerous cafes, restaurants, shopping malls, and medical facilities. There are schools and universities, hospitals and parks nearby.