  2. United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex New Hillgate Residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds, Dubai Silicon Oasis, UAE

Residential complex New Hillgate Residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds, Dubai Silicon Oasis, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$350,637
18/05/2025
$350,637
17/05/2025
$349,343
16/05/2025
$349,577
14/05/2025
$351,294
13/05/2025
$347,548
11/05/2025
$346,798
10/05/2025
$347,958
09/05/2025
$345,132
08/05/2025
$343,876
07/05/2025
$345,061
14/04/2025
$343,511
13/04/2025
$343,713
12/04/2025
$344,996
11/04/2025
$352,792
10/04/2025
$354,230
09/04/2025
$356,012
08/04/2025
$355,789
06/04/2025
$355,998
05/04/2025
$352,754
04/04/2025
$357,470
;
9
Media Media
ID: 22553
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2410968
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Hillgate in Dubai Silicon Oasis is a residential project by Ellington Properties, which offers modern homes, focused on environmental friendliness and comfort. The complex includes variety of spacious and convenient residential spaces with panoramic views of the city. There are amenities for families and professionals here: business and social centers, infrastructure facilities for everyday life are nearby.

Amenities:

  • play room
  • swimming pool with lanes
  • swimming pool for recreation
  • indoor gym
  • club room
  • indoor/outdoor kids' playground
  • indoor/outdoor yoga areas
  • barbecue area
  • boxing area

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan 70/30%.

Features of the flats

Kitchen and bathrooms are included.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Hillgate is located in the area with good transport accessibility, including Al Ain and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Roads, which ensure easy access to the key points of Dubai - from MBR City and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary to the international airport and Jumeirah beaches. This project is ideal for those, who are looking for a comfortable and functional home in the area with active business life, numerous cafes, restaurants, shopping malls, and medical facilities. There are schools and universities, hospitals and parks nearby.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

