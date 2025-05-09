Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Nobby Suite complex.

  1. Realting.com
  Furnished 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Nobby Suite complex.

Alanya, Turkey
from
$122,457
15
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26222
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1), 50 m2, in the Nobby Suite complex.

The Nobby Suite complex is located in the very center of Alanya, 550 meters from the sea, a stone's throw from grocery stores, next to a lively square with numerous restaurants, cafes and other urban infrastructure.

The complex was built in 2022 and consists of one 5-storey block with 24 apartments.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool
Children's pool
Indoor heated pool
Gym
Turkish hamam and sauna
Recreation room
Lobby and lounge area
Children's playground
Outdoor parking
Caretaker
24-hour video surveillance
Electric generator

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

