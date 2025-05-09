Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Nobby Suite complex.

Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1), 50 m2, in the Nobby Suite complex.

The Nobby Suite complex is located in the very center of Alanya, 550 meters from the sea, a stone's throw from grocery stores, next to a lively square with numerous restaurants, cafes and other urban infrastructure.

The complex was built in 2022 and consists of one 5-storey block with 24 apartments.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool

Children's pool

Indoor heated pool

Gym

Turkish hamam and sauna

Recreation room

Lobby and lounge area

Children's playground

Outdoor parking

Caretaker

24-hour video surveillance

Electric generator

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.