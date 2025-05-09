Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Nobby Suite complex.

Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1), 50 m2, in the Nobby Suite complex.
The Nobby Suite complex is located in the very center of Alanya, 550 meters from the sea, a stone's throw from grocery stores, next to a lively square with numerous restaurants, cafes and other urban infrastructure.
The complex was built in 2022 and consists of one 5-storey block with 24 apartments.
Infrastructure:
Outdoor swimming pool
Children's pool
Indoor heated pool
Gym
Turkish hamam and sauna
Recreation room
Lobby and lounge area
Children's playground
Outdoor parking
Caretaker
24-hour video surveillance
Electric generator
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.