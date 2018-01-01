Apartments with sea and mountain views in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey

Residence will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with white finishes, bathrooms and built-in kitchens. All apartments have water filters.

The complex has 12 floors in a block of 106 apartments, with underground and outdoor parking space included in the price.

Apartments with different layouts: standard ones 1-2 bedrooms, duplexes with 3 bedrooms and penthouses with 2 living rooms and 4 bedrooms. Most apartments overlook the sea, the rest overlooking the mountains.

Features of the flats

Other amenities: pool bar, tennis/volleyball/basketball courts, game rooms: pinpong and billiards, sauna, Turkish hamam, steam room, walking paths, and Jacuzzi.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located 15 minutes from the sea. Cafes, restaurants, bazaars, pharmacies and stores are within walking distance. Gazipasa airport is 25 km away.