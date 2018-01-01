  1. Realting.com
  Apartments with sea and mountain views in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey

Apartments with sea and mountain views in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey

Yaylali, Turkey
from
€135,000
About the complex

Residence will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with white finishes, bathrooms and built-in kitchens. All apartments have water filters.

The complex has 12 floors in a block of 106 apartments, with underground and outdoor parking space included in the price.

Apartments with different layouts: standard ones 1-2 bedrooms, duplexes with 3 bedrooms and penthouses with 2 living rooms and 4 bedrooms. Most apartments overlook the sea, the rest overlooking the mountains.

Features of the flats

Other amenities: pool bar, tennis/volleyball/basketball courts, game rooms: pinpong and billiards, sauna, Turkish hamam, steam room, walking paths, and Jacuzzi.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located 15 minutes from the sea. Cafes, restaurants, bazaars, pharmacies and stores are within walking distance. Gazipasa airport is 25 km away.

Yaylali, Turkey

Residential complex Masshtabnyy novyy proekt vozle universiteta v Alane - rayon Kestel
Residential complex Masshtabnyy novyy proekt vozle universiteta v Alane - rayon Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€180,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Kestel. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 52 to 156 m2. The distance to the sea is 2200 meters. Kestel, although located next to Mahmutlar, is fundamentally different from it. Here, all real estate up to five floors and most of it is new buildings, with hotel infrastructure and bright original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. Network Turkish supermarkets work, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar and in the center of Alanya there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental.
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€510,539
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with large terraces and a view of the Bosphorus. The residence features indoor swimming pools, a hamam and a sauna,a fitness center and a pilates studio, walking and jogging paths, gardens. Completion - September, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure Bosphorus Bridge - 10 minutes Airport - 32 minutes
Residential complex STINGRAY
Residential complex STINGRAY
Demirtas, Turkey
Price on request
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Zera Homes
Own project of the company "Zera Homes" Apartments by installments directly from the developer We bring to your attention a new project of our company in the Demirtash area, which offers for sale comfortable apartments with a layout 1 + 1 with an area of 44 m ² and duplexes with a layout of 2 + 1 with an area of 80 m ², as well as 2 stores with an area of 138 m ² - 232 m ². The complex consists of one block, the distinguishing feature of which is its unusual and, at the same time, modern design. The construction of the complex will begin in November 2022. The deadline for delivery is March 2024.  The infrastructure of the complex will include : • Pool • Video surveillance system • Recreation area • Parking for bicycles • Elevator • Lobby Features of apartments in STINGRAY: • Steel door • Interior doors designed to concept • Kitchen headset • Kitchen sink – mixer • Granite worktop in the kitchen • Central satellite system • Video Intercom • PVC windows and balcony doors ( double glazing ) • Granite floor • Ceramic wall cover in the bathroom • Furniture in the bathroom • Sink in the bathroom – mixer • Point and LED lighting • Wiring for air conditioning • Wardrobe under the stairs in duplexes STINGRAY Location • Distance to the sea – 750 m • Antalya Airport – 145 km • Gazipasha Airport – 20 km • Alanya Center – 20 km • Antalya Center – 155 km • Distance to the center of Demirtash – 1.4 km • Distance to the medical center – 1 km • Distance to the veterinarian – 2 km Payment Options and Benefits of STINGRAY • 4% discount at 100% payment • 2% discount when paying 65% of the cost • Interest-free installment for 12 months with an initial contribution of 35% of cost We will be very pleased to share with you more detailed information about the project and help you choose the perfect apartment for life! Contact us on all issues! Our managers are always ready to help you!
