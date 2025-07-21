  1. Realting.com
  Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar

Apartment in a new building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar

Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$765,198
24
ID: 27880
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Muratpasa
  • City
    Antalya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2019
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    12

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Seafront Real Estate with Mountain and Sea Views in Mahmutlar

Mahmutlar attracts attention from investors and those who consider it to be a summerhouse with its natural beaches and tourist places.

Real estate for sale in Alanya is situated close to cafes, restaurants, markets, shops, parks, bazaar, and bus stations. Seafront real estate is 12 km to the centre of Alanya and 34 km to the airport.

The complex, which has easy access to the sea, consists of two blocks with 174 apartments. The complex offers facilities for its residents such as a beach and pier, spacious garden, mini golf course, walking trails, and running track, children’s playgrounds, indoor and outdoor parking lots, basketball court, indoor and outdoor swimming pool, kid pool, sauna, Turkish bath, jacuzzi, massage room, steam room, gym, cafe, bar, generator, janitor, reception, lobby, 24/7 security cameras and security.

Apartments include a living room, a separate kitchen or open plan kitchen, a bathroom, and a balcony. Some of them also include en-suite bathrooms and duplexes include terraces.


AYT-01450

Location on the map

Muratpasa, Turkey
Healthcare

