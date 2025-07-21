  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Konyaalti
  Apartment in a new building Mountain View Apartments with Communal Pool in Antalya Konyaaltı

Apartment in a new building Mountain View Apartments with Communal Pool in Antalya Konyaaltı

Konyaalti, Turkey
from
$171,875
;
45
ID: 27866
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Konyaalti

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Apartments with Underfloor Heating in a Complex with Indoor Parking in Antalya Konyaaltı

The apartments with mountain and nature views are located in the Hurma Neighborhood of the Konyaaltı district in Antalya. Hurma is one of the most preferred regions of Antalya, with its prime location close to the sea. The world-famous Konyaaltı Beach is also located in this neighborhood.

The apartments for sale in Antalya Konyaaltı are within walking distance of daily needs. They are also 2.5 km from Konyaaltı Beach, 2.6 km from Setur Marina Yacht Harbor, 2.9 km from Sarısu cable car, 5.4 km from Olympos Hospital, 13 km from Kaleiçi and 26.5 km from Antalya Airport.

The apartments with mountain views are located in the project built on a 2.435 sqm land area. There are 1-bedroom apartments and 2-3 duplex apartment options in the project. The complex has exclusive facilities such as a swimming pool, children's pool, elevator, children's park, fitness center, sauna, game room, billiard room, pergolas, and 24/7 security camera system.

The apartments with modern design have a bedroom, living room, open-plan kitchen, bathroom, and balcony units. Garden floor apartments have a private garden, while penthouse duplex apartments have a terrace.


AYT-04251

Location on the map

Konyaalti, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
