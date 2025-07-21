Apartment in a new building Mountain View Apartments with Communal Pool in Antalya Konyaaltı

Apartments with Underfloor Heating in a Complex with Indoor Parking in Antalya Konyaaltı

The apartments with mountain and nature views are located in the Hurma Neighborhood of the Konyaaltı district in Antalya. Hurma is one of the most preferred regions of Antalya, with its prime location close to the sea. The world-famous Konyaaltı Beach is also located in this neighborhood.

The apartments for sale in Antalya Konyaaltı are within walking distance of daily needs. They are also 2.5 km from Konyaaltı Beach, 2.6 km from Setur Marina Yacht Harbor, 2.9 km from Sarısu cable car, 5.4 km from Olympos Hospital, 13 km from Kaleiçi and 26.5 km from Antalya Airport.

The apartments with mountain views are located in the project built on a 2.435 sqm land area. There are 1-bedroom apartments and 2-3 duplex apartment options in the project. The complex has exclusive facilities such as a swimming pool, children's pool, elevator, children's park, fitness center, sauna, game room, billiard room, pergolas, and 24/7 security camera system.

The apartments with modern design have a bedroom, living room, open-plan kitchen, bathroom, and balcony units. Garden floor apartments have a private garden, while penthouse duplex apartments have a terrace.

