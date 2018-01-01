  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex in the historic part of the city, near the cultural and art centers, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex in the historic part of the city, near the cultural and art centers, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey

Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€514,587
;
7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project is located in the promising and developing Beyoglu district. Despite the central location of the complex, the atmosphere for residents is calm and quiet.

Designed by renowned architect Han Tumertekin, winner of the Aga Khan Award. The residential complex combines traditional style and modernism in architecture.

Down payment is 50%, and installments for 18 months.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the historic part of the city, within walking distance of Taksim Avenue and Galataport . Nearby there are museums, theaters, schools, restaurants, bars, designer stores and art galleries.

Within walking distance of the Tomtom Club, the cultural, educational and entertainment hub with a patio restaurant.

New building location
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Moonlight Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
€105,000
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€136,183
Residential complex White Topkapı Residence
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€543,000
Residential complex Kompleks premium-klassa na pervoy beregovoy linii v centre Alani
Alanya, Turkey
from
€360,000
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course in a prestigious area, close to the center of Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
€495,000
You are viewing
Residential complex in the historic part of the city, near the cultural and art centers, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€514,587
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Antalii rayon Kepez
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Antalii rayon Kepez
Avanos, Turkey
from
€161,138
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Kepez - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 58.5 to 90 m2. The distance to the sea is 10 km. The Kepez region rightfully belongs to the title « Izumruda » Antalya. Many parks, squares, an olive plantation and a large zoo located in the coniferous forest make Kepez the most « green » in Antalya. Duden's ancient waterfall, which has been pleasing to the eye for 540-600 years, will also not leave Kepez guests indifferent. The infrastructure of the district is well developed: the largest hospital in Antalya and 170 educational institutions are located in Kepez. There are also 5 shopping and entertainment centers, farmers' markets and a large amusement park, in which everyone will choose attractions, cafes or horseback riding. Buy an apartment in the KepezKepez area is equidistant from the historic city center, airport and sea. The reliability of the investment is due to the continuous development, rich infrastructure and popularity of the area among tourists. The property in Kepez is ideal for a family with several children, since the predominant part of the apartments has a large area, many rooms and even several balconies. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Novyy proekt s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Payallar
Residential complex Novyy proekt s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€135,750
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 57 to 168 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential quarter Two-bedroom apartment on the popular building in Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Two-bedroom apartment on the popular building in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€174,000
the complex consists of two residential buildings with landscaped garden and a nicely sized swimming pool. The apartment is just 500 meters from the beach close to shops and restaurants and all daily amenities  the apartment is located on the third floor of a eleven-story building facing northeast and has a total area of ​​120 m2. There are 2 bedrooms and two bathrooms furnished with high-quality objects. Elevator Security Generator Satellite TV Covered parking Playground Swimming pool (indoor) For more information please contact us    
Realting.com
Go