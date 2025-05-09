Residential complex Dream Alanya 520 m ot plyazha Kleopatry

Dream Alanya is a small cozy complex in the center of Alanya, just 520 meters from the beautiful Cleopatra beach (it is about 6-7 minutes walk), with a closed area and hotel infrastructure. The location of the project will allow you to be in the center of urban life, and all the necessary infrastructure is within walking distance! The choice of linear apartments 1+1, 2+1 and two-storey penthouses on the upper floors 2+1 and 3+1. At the construction stage, it is possible to purchase real estate in 0% installments for the entire construction period.