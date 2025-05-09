Residential complex Dream Alanya 520 m ot plyazha Kleopatry

  1. Realting.com
26
ID: 9052
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 9052
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Dream Alanya is a small cozy complex in the center of Alanya, just 520 meters from the beautiful Cleopatra beach (it is about 6-7 minutes walk), with a closed area and hotel infrastructure. The location of the project will allow you to be in the center of urban life, and all the necessary infrastructure is within walking distance! The choice of linear apartments 1+1, 2+1 and two-storey penthouses on the upper floors 2+1 and 3+1. At the construction stage, it is possible to purchase real estate in 0% installments for the entire construction period.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

