  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex in a resort area, 300 meters to the beach and promenade, Mahmutlar, Turkey

Residential complex in a resort area, 300 meters to the beach and promenade, Mahmutlar, Turkey

Yaylali, Turkey
from
€375,000
;
5
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence consists of a building with two-, three-bedroom apartments and duplex penthouses.

The unique location combined with the high quality of construction, modern design and professional management will ensure a comfortable lifestyle.

Only certified materials meeting international quality standards were used in the construction of the complex.

Features of the flats

Apartment specifications: steel entrance doors, MDF interior doors, high-end ceramic flooring in the hallway and kitchen, a closet in the hallway, lacquered fitted kitchen, granite countertop in the kitchen, built-in furniture in the bathroom, high-end ceramic tiles in the bathroom, laminate in the living room and bedroom, spotlights, plasterboard ceiling decoration, PVC plastic windows, ceramic floor on the balcony, glass balcony railings and aluminum.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: gazebo, central satellite system, generator, video security cameras, automatic gates at the entrance, cipher lock at the entrance, video intercom, sauna, Turkish bath, and recreation room.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Modern apartment complex is well located in the resort area of Alanya, Mahmutlar. A beautiful sandy beach and landscaped promenade are just 300 meters from the residence.

Developed infrastructure, close proximity to various objects of cultural and community purpose, green surroundings with mountain scenery, orange and banana groves will be appreciated by quiet holidaymakers and those who prefer an active lifestyle.

New building location
Yaylali, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Ultrasovremennaya kvartira v zhivopisnom rayone
Alanya, Turkey
from
€255,000
Residential complex Velikolepnyy zhiloy kompleks premium klassa
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€575,000
Apartment building Kucukcekmece Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€169,537
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v 5 minutah ot avtomagistrali E-5 Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€222,200
Residential complex LOTUS PREMIUM
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€170,000
You are viewing
Residential complex in a resort area, 300 meters to the beach and promenade, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€375,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Euro Port Gazipasa
Residential complex Euro Port Gazipasa
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€145,000
Completion date: 2024
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: KurtSafir
A new luxury project from the construction company « Kurt Safir » offers you attractive investment opportunities. The residential complex will be located in one of the picturesque areas of Alanya – Gazipasha on a plot of land of 3633 m2.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot osnovnyh magistraley Stambula
Residential complex Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot osnovnyh magistraley Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€926,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Saryer district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 79 to 267 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Doesemealti, Turkey
from
€205,450
Agency: TRANIO
The complex was built for a quiet, peaceful life in the city, away from the hustle and bustle. It has 488 flats located in 11 residential buildings. The total area of the project is 45,210 m2, with landscaping taking up 80% of that area. There is also a pond and various recreational facilities. The project has 1-5 bedroom flats. Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities: football, volleyball basketball and tennis courts, mini golf, table tennis, amphitheatre, 600m running and cycling track, picnic areas. Spa area: Turkish bath, steam room, sauna, massage room. Location and nearby infrastructure Distance: Bus and shuttle buses within walking distance Tramway — 10 min walk Termessos Castle and Forest — 15 min. Airport — 25 mins Nearest beach — 30 min Shopping Centers nearby Tahtakale Shopping Mall — 9 km Flora Park Shopping Mall — 10 km 5M MIGROS Shopping Mall — 20 km Shopping center Özdilekpark — 19.5 km Shopping centre Markantalya AVM — 23.5 km Mall Of Antalya 40 km — 30 min Educational institutions Bahcelievler College — 15km Antalya Toplum College — 8 Km Yeryuzu College — 8.5km Antalya University of Science — 2,8km Akdeniz University — 22,5 km Antalya International University — 26 min Hospitals near Private Hospital D. Termessos 2.5 km — 5 min Hospital Dosemealti Devlet 1.6 km — 4 min Dental Clinic 3.5 km — 6 min
Realting.com
Go