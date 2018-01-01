Residential complex in a resort area, 300 meters to the beach and promenade, Mahmutlar, Turkey

The residence consists of a building with two-, three-bedroom apartments and duplex penthouses.

The unique location combined with the high quality of construction, modern design and professional management will ensure a comfortable lifestyle.

Only certified materials meeting international quality standards were used in the construction of the complex.

Features of the flats

Apartment specifications: steel entrance doors, MDF interior doors, high-end ceramic flooring in the hallway and kitchen, a closet in the hallway, lacquered fitted kitchen, granite countertop in the kitchen, built-in furniture in the bathroom, high-end ceramic tiles in the bathroom, laminate in the living room and bedroom, spotlights, plasterboard ceiling decoration, PVC plastic windows, ceramic floor on the balcony, glass balcony railings and aluminum.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: gazebo, central satellite system, generator, video security cameras, automatic gates at the entrance, cipher lock at the entrance, video intercom, sauna, Turkish bath, and recreation room.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Modern apartment complex is well located in the resort area of Alanya, Mahmutlar. A beautiful sandy beach and landscaped promenade are just 300 meters from the residence.

Developed infrastructure, close proximity to various objects of cultural and community purpose, green surroundings with mountain scenery, orange and banana groves will be appreciated by quiet holidaymakers and those who prefer an active lifestyle.