NWS INVEST
Welcome to Turkey! NWS INVEST is a licensed broker with a seasoned team. We offer turnkey services, individual property selection, help with adaptation, and after-sales service. Our lawyers will assist with obtaining citizenship and residency. We strive for a high level of service for every client!
NWS INVEST offers luxury apartments and homes in the most exclusive projects in Turkey. We have many years of experience in the real estate markets of Antalya and Istanbul, satisfied clients, and happy holders of Turkish passports as testament to our expert team's effectiveness. Our international team is capable of satisfying clients at an unprecedented level. Our consultants will leave no stone unturned to find your ideal property. All our brokers are fluent in Turkish, aiding our clients at every stage!
We provide turnkey services, assisting at every stage, including your stay in Turkey - our team is always available and pleased to welcome you at our offices!