İzzetpaşa Mahallesi, Yeni Yol Caddesi, No:3, iç kapı no: 243, Şişli/İstanbul (Nurol Tower) 34387
Real estate agency
2020
English, Русский, Türkçe
www.nwsinvest.com
Welcome to Turkey! NWS INVEST is a licensed broker with a seasoned team. We offer turnkey services, individual property selection, help with adaptation, and after-sales service. Our lawyers will assist with obtaining citizenship and residency. We strive for a high level of service for every client!

NWS INVEST offers luxury apartments and homes in the most exclusive projects in Turkey. We have many years of experience in the real estate markets of Antalya and Istanbul, satisfied clients, and happy holders of Turkish passports as testament to our expert team's effectiveness. Our international team is capable of satisfying clients at an unprecedented level. Our consultants will leave no stone unturned to find your ideal property. All our brokers are fluent in Turkish, aiding our clients at every stage!

We provide turnkey services, assisting at every stage, including your stay in Turkey - our team is always available and pleased to welcome you at our offices!

New buildings
See all 2 new buildings
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 454,429
198 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Artaş Holding
Istanbul, Turkey
from € 204,493
55 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2023
Agency: NWS INVEST
Apartments are available in a ready block with a payment plan option and are move-in ready! The location is excellent, being in close proximity to several large private universities, shopping centers, public transportation, and only 10 minutes away by car from the historic center of Istanbul. This is a perfect choice for both living and renting out due to high demand (from long-term student rentals to short-term tourist stays). Submit a request and our manager will consult you for free, meet you by car and give you a tour. We have more than 500 properties in Istanbul in our database.
Our agents in Turkey
4 properties
1 properties
