Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Life 9.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 55 m2 on the 3rd floor in the Best Life 9 complex.

The complex is located in the Mahmutlar area, 500 meters from the sea, nearby - parks, squares, walking areas, a farmer's market, shops and stalls of merchants, a school, a clinic, a supermarket, bank branches, public transport stops and all the necessary urban infrastructure.

Completion of construction - completed in 2024.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor and indoor swimming pools

Pool bar

SPA (Roman steam room, sauna and hamam)

Gym

Play areas (billiards, table tennis)

Children's playground in the yard and a games room

Recreation and barbecue areas

Generator

Security 24/7.

