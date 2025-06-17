  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Life 9.

Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Life 9.

Mahmutlar, Turkey
$87,904
ID: 26560
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Video of the apartment will be sent upon request.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 55 m2 on the 3rd floor in the Best Life 9 complex.

The complex is located in the Mahmutlar area, 500 meters from the sea, nearby - parks, squares, walking areas, a farmer's market, shops and stalls of merchants, a school, a clinic, a supermarket, bank branches, public transport stops and all the necessary urban infrastructure.

Completion of construction - completed in 2024.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor and indoor swimming pools
Pool bar
SPA (Roman steam room, sauna and hamam)
Gym
Play areas (billiards, table tennis)
Children's playground in the yard and a games room
Recreation and barbecue areas
Generator
Security 24/7.

For more detailed information on this project, please call / write to us.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey

