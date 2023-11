Mahmutlar, Turkey

from €250,000

60–98 m² 2

Completion date: 2023

Real estate in Turkey at a bargain price with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. Al Firdaus is a great choice for those who value a luxurious lifestyle and overnight a private, delicate pastime. A residential complex with unique infrastructure is located in the picturesque area of Alanya, Kargyjak. Thanks to the successful selection of the land, namely one of the hills of the foot of the Taurus Mountains, absolutely of all the apartments, a stunning view of the Mediterranean Sea, the city and the ancient fortress of Alanya opens. Kargicak is an elite area located just a 20-minute drive from the center of Alanya, between the Taurus mountain range and the Mediterranean Sea. The main priority of the complex is a halal concept, a special infrastructure and atmosphere for clients professing Islam. In this project, taking into account the rules of privacy and tradition, all conditions for a high-quality, comfortable vacation and the life of Muslim families are met. Residence will be an ideal option for a certain circle of clients who, due to religious and ethical considerations, cannot be accommodated in classical residential complexes, but have enough budget to become the owner of a premium real estate. INFRASTRUCT: - indoor pools; - indoor water parks; - lounges; - saunas; - hammam; - Roman steam rooms; - massage rooms and private massage rooms; - fitness; - playgrounds for children, kindergarten; - a restaurant; - cinema; - library; - meeting rooms and business meetings; - gardens with landscape design; - transfer to the city and to the beach; - parking; ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!