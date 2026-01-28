  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location

Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location

Alanya, Turkey
from
$448,446
;
27
ID: 938
Last update: 21/02/2023

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Address
    Alanya Sariveliler Yolu

About the complex

This complex will be located on an area of ​​4,000 square meters, will consist of 6 four-storey blocks and 198 spacious apartments. 1+1 2+1 2+1 duplex 4+1 duplex Area of ​​apartments from 50m² to 194m²   3 large outdoor poolsChildren's swimming poolPlaygroundIndoor heated poolSpaHamamsteam roomSaunamassage areaGymChildren's playroomCinemaA pool tableUnderground parkingSecurity and video surveillance 24/7Complex managerSatellite televisionInternet throughout the complexGenerator Start of construction: December 2021Completion date: December 2023

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Apartment building ANEMONE GARDEN
Oba, Turkey
from
$88,203
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$387,987
Residential quarter Fabulous project in Mahmutlar, Alanya for sale
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$190,056
Residential quarter Crystal Nova 1+1 Apartment in Oba, Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$147,347
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools at 550 meters from the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$233,049
Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location
Alanya, Turkey
from
$448,446
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Residential complex Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$301,537
A unique type of project is coliving, which provides for shared accommodation for people with common interests. A distinctive feature of this type of housing is the holding of joint events and communication in common living areas. The project has 128 modern and fully furnished studio flats. …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Anthill Fraser Residences
Residential complex Anthill Fraser Residences
Residential complex Anthill Fraser Residences
Residential complex Anthill Fraser Residences
Residential complex Anthill Fraser Residences
Show all Residential complex Anthill Fraser Residences
Residential complex Anthill Fraser Residences
Sisli, Turkey
from
$430,282
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 54
Fraser's Hospitality now at the heart of the Metropol!!! Anthill Bomonti Residence is located in the most central district of Istanbul, Bomonti with top quality of finishing and facility management. With Fraser Place quality and previlage, you can enjoy the life in downtown with magnifice…
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Show all Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Sisli, Turkey
from
$1,60M
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Comprehensive Housing Project in Şişli, Istanbul This comprehensive project is located in Şişli, one of the most developed districts on the European side of Istanbul. The area is one of the top districts in terms of land value in Istanbul. It experiences heavy foot traffic th…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
