Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea and the city center of Alanya, Turkey

We offer a villa with an infinity pool, a sauna, terraces, a garden, a garage, panoramic views of the historic center of Alanya, the castle, the sea, and green surroundings.

Features of the flats

Ground floor: an open-plan living room with a custom-made kitchen and a dining area on the ground floor, which opens onto the expansive terraces and gardens.

First floor: three or four bedrooms and a shared bathroom. Each of the master bedrooms have a private dressing room and a bathroom.

Basement floor: large hobby rooms, where a gym or a games room can be made.

Underfloor heating

Electrical shutters

Air conditioning system

"Smart Home" system

Elevator in some villas

Generator

Video surveillance

Fully equipped kitchen

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the foothills of the Taurus Mountains.