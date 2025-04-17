Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea and the city center of Alanya, Turkey

We offer a villa with an infinity pool, a sauna, terraces, a garden, a garage, panoramic views of the historic center of Alanya, the castle, the sea, and green surroundings.Features of the flats
Ground floor: an open-plan living room with a custom-made kitchen and a dining area on the ground floor, which opens onto the expansive terraces and gardens.
First floor: three or four bedrooms and a shared bathroom. Each of the master bedrooms have a private dressing room and a bathroom.
Basement floor: large hobby rooms, where a gym or a games room can be made.Facilities and equipment in the house
The property is located on the foothills of the Taurus Mountains.