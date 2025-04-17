Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea and the city center of Alanya, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea and the city center of Alanya, Turkey

Alanya, Turkey
$2,16M
ID: 19424
In CRM: 2368022
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

About the complex

We offer a villa with an infinity pool, a sauna, terraces, a garden, a garage, panoramic views of the historic center of Alanya, the castle, the sea, and green surroundings.

Features of the flats

Ground floor: an open-plan living room with a custom-made kitchen and a dining area on the ground floor, which opens onto the expansive terraces and gardens.

First floor: three or four bedrooms and a shared bathroom. Each of the master bedrooms have a private dressing room and a bathroom.

Basement floor: large hobby rooms, where a gym or a games room can be made.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • Electrical shutters
  • Air conditioning system
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Elevator in some villas
  • Generator
  • Video surveillance
  • Fully equipped kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the foothills of the Taurus Mountains.

  • Beach - 5 km
  • Alanya city center - 4 km
  • Nearest airport - 44 km
  • Antalya Airport - 127 km

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

