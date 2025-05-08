Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Mersin, Turkey

10 properties total found
Duplex 2 rooms in Akdeniz, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
We recommend that you consider the apartment in a new residential complex located on the sit…
Price on request
Duplex 5 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 2
A great offer for applicants for a spacious apartment in a residential complex near the sea.…
Price on request
Duplex 2 rooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 4
2 apartments located in a single-block 8-story residential complex on 3 and 7 floors, respec…
Price on request
Duplex 5 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 4
For sale, a furnished duplex 4+1 is presented in the tourist center Mersin - Ayash. Duplex w…
Price on request
Villa 7 rooms in Yenişehir, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 536 m²
Floor 4
We present an ultra-modern villa for permanent residence of a large family. Villa 5+2 is loc…
Price on request
Duplex 2 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Another interesting project of a residential complex in one of the most attractive parts of …
Price on request
Villa in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Area 213 m²
The residential complex is located in the Tomyuk, Mersin region, offering its residents a pr…
$650,884
Duplex 5 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 4
In the cozy area of Mersin – Erdemli, with a comfortable infrastructure and comfortable beac…
Price on request
Duplex 2 rooms in Akdeniz, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 4
Apartment 2 + 1 for sale in the popular area of Mahmutlar. The apartment is located on the 3…
Price on request
Villa 5 rooms in Akdeniz, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1
For connoisseurs of a quiet and measured life with a high level of comfort, we suggest that …
Price on request
Go