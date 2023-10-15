Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Mersin
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Mersin, Turkey

4 properties total found
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mezitli, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 13
Spacious Flats with En-Suite Bathrooms and Double Balconies in Mezitli, Mersin Mersin is the…
€150,000
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mersin, Turkey
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Semi-Detached House Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Kargıpınarı Mersin is one…
€140,000
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea View Flats with En-Suite Bathrooms and Terraces in Mersin Ayaş Mersin is a summer destin…
€106,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms with elevator, with sea view, with terrace in Kocavilayet, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms with elevator, with sea view, with terrace
Kocavilayet, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 536 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa with sea view with the possibility of obtaining citizenship. Villa's layout and infras…
€1,30M

