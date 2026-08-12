Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

;
Antalya
13
Alanya
10
Mersin
12
Erdemli
5
Show more
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/9
$94,998
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Alanya project in the Payallar district stands out as a prime investment, blending a str…
$48,251
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The project in the Payallar district stands out as a prime investment, blending a strategic …
$48,097
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Erdemli, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 8
$41,719
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 13
Комплекс состоит из 1 блока на 13 этажей, 300 м до моря Турция, МерсинОкончание строительств…
$38,405
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Akdeniz, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 11
price list 50% in cash for 12 months 1+0-52M2 from 42.000 € The characteristics of the…
$44,928
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/9
New complex in Tomyuk, MersinThe complex consists of 2 blocks on 9 floorsZemin kat + 8 floor…
$42,931
Leave a request

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go