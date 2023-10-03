Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Studios for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Mersin
23
Antalya
20
Alanya
10
Sekerhane Mahallesi
10
Toroslar
3
17 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/10
€36,500
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 13
€36,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/11
NEW DRAFT!!!! Hurry up to raise the price!!!! This is a full-fledged apartment of 41 m loc…
€19,500
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/7
Kestel District. Alanya AQUA RESİDENCE Complex https://maps.app.goo.gl/psRAiLahq1NAUwDg6 I…
€110,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Mersin, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 11
PRICE LIST 50% AVAILABILITARY FOR MONTHS 1 + 0-52m2 from 42.000 € Characteristic of apart…
€42,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 8
Welcome to the world of coziness and freedom, just a step away from coastal harmony! Introd…
€39,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mut, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mut, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/12
Apartments for rent: Studio 1 + 0, with an area of 43 m2 Apartment Information: Clea…
€43,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/11
€43,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/8
€39,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mut, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mut, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/11
This is a full-fledged apartment of 43 m located on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea!!!!!…
€22,500
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/11
€33,250
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view in Mut, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view
Mut, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/8
€35,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/6
€125,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/9
New complex in Tomiuk, Mersin The complex consists of 2 blocks on 9 floors zemin kat + 8 flo…
€39,000
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/5
Southern view of the city and the sea Distance to the sea 200 m General characteristics …
€220,000

