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Studios for Sale in Akdeniz, Turkey

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4 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Akdeniz, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 10
Passive income in Turkey! 1-bedroom apartment in Mersin for 3300K$💰 10% per annum with rent …
$40,958
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Akdeniz, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 11
price list 50% in cash for 12 months 1+0-52M2 from 42.000 € The characteristics of the…
$44,928
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1 room studio apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 13
$38,405
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AuraAura
1 room studio apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5
Super-price from 32,000 € The price below the general level in the Mersin market, do! ⠀ r…
$35,218
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