  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Istanbul
  4. New houses

New build Villas and Houses in Istanbul, Turkey

Beylikduzu
1
Sariyer
2
Basaksehir
3
Buyukcekmece
4
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa Four bedroom townhouses in Bahcesehir.
Villa Four bedroom townhouses in Bahcesehir.
Villa Four bedroom townhouses in Bahcesehir.
Villa Four bedroom townhouses in Bahcesehir.
Villa Four bedroom townhouses in Bahcesehir.
Show all Villa Four bedroom townhouses in Bahcesehir.
Villa Four bedroom townhouses in Bahcesehir.
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$496,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Проект расположен в районе Башакшехир, на площади 48 000 м2, представляет собой современный жилой комплекс, состоящий из 232 вилл комбинированного типа. Продается таунхаус 4+1 площадью 179 м2. На первом этаже - кухня-гостиная с выходом на открытую террасу и во двор. На втором этаже - …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa Four and five bedroom villas.
Villa Four and five bedroom villas.
Villa Four and five bedroom villas.
Villa Four and five bedroom villas.
Villa Four and five bedroom villas.
Show all Villa Four and five bedroom villas.
Villa Four and five bedroom villas.
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$1,32M
Feza Park complex includes 22 villas of 3 different types, one-storey or two-storey. House characteristics: House 1 area: 422 m2 / 265 m2 House 2 area: 588 m2 / 347 m2 Number of floors: 2 Number of bedrooms: 4, 5 Number of bathrooms: 3,4 Staff room: 1 All villas are delivered ful…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa Six bedroom villas 400 meters.
Villa Six bedroom villas 400 meters.
Villa Six bedroom villas 400 meters.
Villa Six bedroom villas 400 meters.
Villa Six bedroom villas 400 meters.
Show all Villa Six bedroom villas 400 meters.
Villa Six bedroom villas 400 meters.
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$1,10M
Finishing options Finished
The villa project is located in Buyukcekmece, 400 meters from the sea, 1 km from the D-100 road, 1.5 km from the state hospital, 2 km from Buyukcekmece Lake, 6 km from the International Exhibition Center and 30 km from Istanbul Airport. The villas have private spacious gardens, private sw…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
OneOne
Villa Costa Marina Villaları
Villa Costa Marina Villaları
Villa Costa Marina Villaları
Villa Costa Marina Villaları
Villa Costa Marina Villaları
Show all Villa Costa Marina Villaları
Villa Costa Marina Villaları
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$1,17M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
An boutique villa project which only 11 units there in West Istanbul Marina Area. Each unit has full privacy with private pool, garden. Easy access to beach, Marina Mall and other landmarks on the west Istanbul side, meanwhile. the prices below the average of the district.
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Leave a request
Villa Six bedroom villa near the sea
Villa Six bedroom villa near the sea
Villa Six bedroom villa near the sea
Villa Six bedroom villa near the sea
Villa Six bedroom villa near the sea
Show all Villa Six bedroom villa near the sea
Villa Six bedroom villa near the sea
Ozgurluk Caddesi, Turkey
from
$960,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
The villa project is located in Buyukcekmece, namely in Kumburgaz on the European side of Istanbul, 7 minutes from Kumburgaz Beach, an area known for its beautiful nature and pleasant climate. The villa complex is built on a land area of ​​15,500 m2 and consists of 30 independent villas w…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa Luxury Villa in İstanbul
Villa Luxury Villa in İstanbul
Villa Luxury Villa in İstanbul
Villa Luxury Villa in İstanbul
Villa Luxury Villa in İstanbul
Villa Luxury Villa in İstanbul
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$5,16M
Finishing options Finished
1 real estate property 1
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
Villa Five Bedroom Villas in Sarıyer | Zekeriyaköy.
Villa Five Bedroom Villas in Sarıyer | Zekeriyaköy.
Villa Five Bedroom Villas in Sarıyer | Zekeriyaköy.
Villa Five Bedroom Villas in Sarıyer | Zekeriyaköy.
Villa Five Bedroom Villas in Sarıyer | Zekeriyaköy.
Show all Villa Five Bedroom Villas in Sarıyer | Zekeriyaköy.
Villa Five Bedroom Villas in Sarıyer | Zekeriyaköy.
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$1,70M
Finishing options Finished
We present to your attention a five-bedroom villa of 410 m2 in the Sariyer area. House characteristics: 5 bedrooms 2 living rooms 5 bathrooms Communal pool Parking Within a radius of several kilometers from the complex there are shopping centers, international public and private u…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa VILLA FOR SALE IN BAHÇEŞEHİR
Villa VILLA FOR SALE IN BAHÇEŞEHİR
Villa VILLA FOR SALE IN BAHÇEŞEHİR
Villa VILLA FOR SALE IN BAHÇEŞEHİR
Arnavutkoy, Turkey
from
$497,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 360 m²
1 real estate property 1
VILLA FOR SALE IN BAHÇEŞEHİR WE OFFER INSTALLMENT POSSIBILITY WITH 50% DOWN PAYMENT FOR 6 - 26 MONTHS The project with a modern lifestyle and Italian architecture is located in Bahçeşehir and consists of 4+1 villas with gardens. The project, consisting of 232 villas on an area of ​​44…
Agency
Yusuf Ali
Leave a request
Villa Eight bedroom villa 436 m2 with pool.
Villa Eight bedroom villa 436 m2 with pool.
Villa Eight bedroom villa 436 m2 with pool.
Villa Eight bedroom villa 436 m2 with pool.
Villa Eight bedroom villa 436 m2 with pool.
Show all Villa Eight bedroom villa 436 m2 with pool.
Villa Eight bedroom villa 436 m2 with pool.
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$1,40M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
The complex consists of 7 independent villas. Four-storey villa with eight bedrooms (8 + 1), an area of ​​436 m2, with a private pool and underground parking. All villas are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards from high-level ma…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa Project in İstanbul
Villa Project in İstanbul
Villa Project in İstanbul
Villa Project in İstanbul
Villa Project in İstanbul
Show all Villa Project in İstanbul
Villa Project in İstanbul
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$810,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 240–300 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Total Land Area: 57.000 m2 177 Villas and private garden for each villas Type of Villa: 3+1, 4+1, 5+1, 6+1 Range of Villa Sizes: 214 m2 to 300 m2 Range of Garden Areas: 63 m2 to 509 m2 Special natural stone exterior cladding 2 parking area for each villa 2500 m2 indoor social facility…
Agency
Yusuf Ali
Leave a request
Villa Five and six bedroom villas 700 metres from the sea.
Villa Five and six bedroom villas 700 metres from the sea.
Villa Five and six bedroom villas 700 metres from the sea.
Villa Five and six bedroom villas 700 metres from the sea.
Villa Five and six bedroom villas 700 metres from the sea.
Show all Villa Five and six bedroom villas 700 metres from the sea.
Villa Five and six bedroom villas 700 metres from the sea.
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$769,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
The villa project is located in Buyukcekmece, namely Kumburgaz on the European side of Istanbul, an area known for its beautiful nature and pleasant climate. The villas are built on a land area of ​​7.700 m2 and consist of 18 private and independent villas of exceptional beauty, splendor …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go