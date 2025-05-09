Villa Five and six bedroom villas 700 metres from the sea.

The villa project is located in Buyukcekmece, namely Kumburgaz on the European side of Istanbul, an area known for its beautiful nature and pleasant climate.

The villas are built on a land area of ​​7.700 m2 and consist of 18 private and independent villas of exceptional beauty, splendor and elegance. There are two types of villas for sale: a duplex villa 5 + 1 or a three-storey villa 6 + 2 with areas ranging from 276 m2 to 458 m2.

All villas have a private garden, a private outdoor pool and panoramic lake views, while providing enough space for comfortable living.

All villas are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards with high-level materials, kitchen furniture and fully equipped bathrooms.

The complex is surrounded by parks, schools, mosques, hospitals, shopping malls, just 5 minutes away from the Basaksehir metro station, and in close proximity to Istanbul's attractions.

Completion date: 3rd quarter of 2024.

Great location:

The villas are located between the roads: E5 highway and TEM highway

35 minutes to the new Istanbul airport

10 minutes to the nearest hospital

700 meters to the sea

The nearest bus stop is 2 minutes walk

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.