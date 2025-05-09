  1. Realting.com
  4. Villa Five and six bedroom villas 700 metres from the sea.

from
$769,000
BTC
9.1471019
ETH
479.4387188
USDT
760 298.3849839
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
15
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26378
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1197
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 12/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Buyukcekmece

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The villa project is located in Buyukcekmece, namely Kumburgaz on the European side of Istanbul, an area known for its beautiful nature and pleasant climate.

The villas are built on a land area of ​​7.700 m2 and consist of 18 private and independent villas of exceptional beauty, splendor and elegance. There are two types of villas for sale: a duplex villa 5 + 1 or a three-storey villa 6 + 2 with areas ranging from 276 m2 to 458 m2.

All villas have a private garden, a private outdoor pool and panoramic lake views, while providing enough space for comfortable living.

All villas are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards with high-level materials, kitchen furniture and fully equipped bathrooms.

The complex is surrounded by parks, schools, mosques, hospitals, shopping malls, just 5 minutes away from the Basaksehir metro station, and in close proximity to Istanbul's attractions.

Completion date: 3rd quarter of 2024.

Great location:

The villas are located between the roads: E5 highway and TEM highway
35 minutes to the new Istanbul airport
10 minutes to the nearest hospital
700 meters to the sea
The nearest bus stop is 2 minutes walk

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Buyukcekmece, Turkey

