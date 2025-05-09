Villa Six bedroom villas 400 meters.

The villa project is located in Buyukcekmece, 400 meters from the sea, 1 km from the D-100 road, 1.5 km from the state hospital, 2 km from Buyukcekmece Lake, 6 km from the International Exhibition Center and 30 km from Istanbul Airport.

The villas have private spacious gardens, private swimming pool and children's pool, sauna, jacuzzi, sports equipment area, generator, water tank.

House characteristics:

Rooms: 6+3

Number of floors: 4

Area: 470 m2 / 400 m2

Plot area: 335 m2

BBQ area

Private garden

Private outdoor pool

The villas are equipped with steel entrance doors, intercoms, separate kitchens, built-in kitchen appliances, island kitchens, ceramic floors, thermally insulated windows, fireplace, shower.

Completion date: completed

