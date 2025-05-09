  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Buyukcekmece
  4. Villa Six bedroom villas 400 meters.

Villa Six bedroom villas 400 meters.

Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$1,10M
24
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26380
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1286
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 12/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Buyukcekmece

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The villa project is located in Buyukcekmece, 400 meters from the sea, 1 km from the D-100 road, 1.5 km from the state hospital, 2 km from Buyukcekmece Lake, 6 km from the International Exhibition Center and 30 km from Istanbul Airport.

The villas have private spacious gardens, private swimming pool and children's pool, sauna, jacuzzi, sports equipment area, generator, water tank.

House characteristics:

Rooms: 6+3
Number of floors: 4
Area: 470 m2 / 400 m2
Plot area: 335 m2
BBQ area
Private garden
Private outdoor pool
The villas are equipped with steel entrance doors, intercoms, separate kitchens, built-in kitchen appliances, island kitchens, ceramic floors, thermally insulated windows, fireplace, shower.

Completion date: completed

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Buyukcekmece, Turkey

