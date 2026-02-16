  1. Realting.com
New build Villas and Houses in Arnavutkoy, Turkey

Villa VILLA FOR SALE IN BAHÇEŞEHİR
Arnavutkoy, Turkey
from
$497,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 360 m²
1 real estate property 1
VILLA FOR SALE IN BAHÇEŞEHİR WE OFFER INSTALLMENT POSSIBILITY WITH 50% DOWN PAYMENT FOR 6 - 26 MONTHS The project with a modern lifestyle and Italian architecture is located in Bahçeşehir and consists of 4+1 villas with gardens. The project, consisting of 232 villas on an area of ​​44…
Agency
Yusuf Ali
