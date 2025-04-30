Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Istanbul
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Garage

Duplexes with garage for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Beylikduzu
13
Buyukcekmece
8
Eyupsultan
11
Basaksehir
3
Show more
Duplex Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 5
$816,187
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Uskudar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 403 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Büyükçekmece satılık dubleks
$662,188
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 5
Апартаменты в небольшом комплексе с прекрасным видом   В квартире есть 1 гостиная, 3 с…
$500,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go